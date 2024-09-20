The successful Kāpiti College junior A netball team.

The Kāpiti College junior A netball team has been showcasing their skills and determination in recent competitions.

In the annual junior A netball tournament, organised by College Sports Wellington, Kāpiti College secured an impressive eighth place finish out of 26 teams after a round robin of five games.

“This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication that the players and coaches Greg Whithair and Charlotte Cockerell have put into their training this year,” college teacher and head of netball Kassandra Sydow said.

But the success didn’t stop there.

The junior A netball team then travelled to Palmerston North to compete in an annual central 6 tournament organised by college sports co-ordinator Ali Fitzmaurice.