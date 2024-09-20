Advertisement
Home / Kapiti News

Kāpiti College’s junior A netball team bring their A-game

Kapiti News
2 mins to read
The successful Kāpiti College junior A netball team.

The Kāpiti College junior A netball team has been showcasing their skills and determination in recent competitions.

In the annual junior A netball tournament, organised by College Sports Wellington, Kāpiti College secured an impressive eighth place finish out of 26 teams after a round robin of five games.

“This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication that the players and coaches Greg Whithair and Charlotte Cockerell have put into their training this year,” college teacher and head of netball Kassandra Sydow said.

But the success didn’t stop there.

The junior A netball team then travelled to Palmerston North to compete in an annual central 6 tournament organised by college sports co-ordinator Ali Fitzmaurice.

The netball girls faced off against five top junior netball teams from around the central region.

Despite the tough competition, Kāpiti college made it into the final against Wanganui and placed an impressive second.

The team has had a big couple of weeks with these two tournaments and their local Kāpiti Saturday game which they also won against a Waikanae club.

“These achievements are true testaments to the talent and teamwork displayed by our players,” Sydow said.

“We couldn’t be prouder of our Kāpiti College junior A netball team and their recent achievements.

“They have shown that hard work, dedication and teamwork can lead to great success on the court.

“We can’t wait to see what else this talented group of players can achieve in the future.”

