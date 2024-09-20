Advertisement
Coast Access Radio has a dedicated group of volunteers

Kapiti News
Coast Access Radio station manager Nikki Carroll.

In Volunteer Kāpiti’s monthly series featuring our volunteer community, Bron Thomas visits Coast Access Radio.

Coast Access Radio has been broadcasting to residents from Pukerua Bay to Tokomaru and across to Foxton Beach since 1996. The station is part of the national Community Access Media Alliance of independent radio stations that support the many voices of regional communities.

Led by station manager Nikki Carrol, a small team of part-time staff and dedicated volunteers brings a wide variety of programmes to air from their two studios in Mahara Place, Waikanae, and Levin’s downtown shopping mall.

The station broadcasts 24 hours a day on 104.7FM and via the TuneIn app available on Apple or Android devices. Programmes also stream via its website, coastaccessradio.org.nz, and podcasts are accessible via Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Catering for the diverse interests of a growing Kāpiti audience, programmes include everything from gritty political and environmental discussions and cultural and artistic shows to interviews with community leaders, councillors, MPs and special guests. Content also features local news and announcements promoting community engagement. Particular emphasis is placed on topics relevant to women, youth, children, people with disabilities, ethnic and other minority groups.

When it comes to music, be it blues, garage punk, country or the latest Bollywood hits, there’s something for everyone – and Kāpiti’s own vibrant music scene is well catered for.

Volunteers are crucial to the station’s success, providing the content, technical and administrative expertise to deliver such a complex programme schedule to listeners. Hailing from a wide range of backgrounds, they share their unique skills and perspectives with energy and enthusiasm for community radio.

The receptionist role is key to ensuring things run smoothly and there is an opportunity to join as the Wednesday volunteer receptionist. If you enjoy connecting with people, are well organised and good with using Microsoft and Apple software, you can read more about the role and apply via the Volunteer Kāpiti website.

Although part-funded by NZ On Air, the station also relies on grant funding, donations and limited sponsorship opportunities to be fully self-supporting. It is looking for an experienced fundraiser volunteer who can develop its online fundraising presence.

As well as the opening of the Levin Recording Hub, other recent achievements have included adding a programme in the Tagalog Philippine language, launching the student-led weekly College Spot programme and partnering with Kāpiti Coast District Council to bring Wild Libraries to air for tamariki.

Looking to the future, the team would like to develop further opportunities for youth-relevant content and be more “out and about” in the community to report local news directly as it happens.

Coast Access Radio is a unique and wonderful community asset for Kāpiti, with much to celebrate. Ka pai, team!

