When it comes to music, be it blues, garage punk, country or the latest Bollywood hits, there’s something for everyone – and Kāpiti’s own vibrant music scene is well catered for.

Volunteers are crucial to the station’s success, providing the content, technical and administrative expertise to deliver such a complex programme schedule to listeners. Hailing from a wide range of backgrounds, they share their unique skills and perspectives with energy and enthusiasm for community radio.

The receptionist role is key to ensuring things run smoothly and there is an opportunity to join as the Wednesday volunteer receptionist. If you enjoy connecting with people, are well organised and good with using Microsoft and Apple software, you can read more about the role and apply via the Volunteer Kāpiti website.

Although part-funded by NZ On Air, the station also relies on grant funding, donations and limited sponsorship opportunities to be fully self-supporting. It is looking for an experienced fundraiser volunteer who can develop its online fundraising presence.

As well as the opening of the Levin Recording Hub, other recent achievements have included adding a programme in the Tagalog Philippine language, launching the student-led weekly College Spot programme and partnering with Kāpiti Coast District Council to bring Wild Libraries to air for tamariki.

Looking to the future, the team would like to develop further opportunities for youth-relevant content and be more “out and about” in the community to report local news directly as it happens.

Coast Access Radio is a unique and wonderful community asset for Kāpiti, with much to celebrate. Ka pai, team!