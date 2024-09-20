In Volunteer Kāpiti’s monthly series featuring our volunteer community, Bron Thomas visits Coast Access Radio.
Coast Access Radio has been broadcasting to residents from Pukerua Bay to Tokomaru and across to Foxton Beach since 1996. The station is part of the national Community Access Media Alliance of independent radio stations that support the many voices of regional communities.
Led by station manager Nikki Carrol, a small team of part-time staff and dedicated volunteers brings a wide variety of programmes to air from their two studios in Mahara Place, Waikanae, and Levin’s downtown shopping mall.
The station broadcasts 24 hours a day on 104.7FM and via the TuneIn app available on Apple or Android devices. Programmes also stream via its website, coastaccessradio.org.nz, and podcasts are accessible via Spotify and Apple Podcasts.
Catering for the diverse interests of a growing Kāpiti audience, programmes include everything from gritty political and environmental discussions and cultural and artistic shows to interviews with community leaders, councillors, MPs and special guests. Content also features local news and announcements promoting community engagement. Particular emphasis is placed on topics relevant to women, youth, children, people with disabilities, ethnic and other minority groups.