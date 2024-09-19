“The beauty of blending a small percentage of hydrogen with natural gas is that gas appliances will operate as they usually do, meaning everyone will still enjoy all the normal benefits associated with their standard natural gas supply.

“The technology to inject hydrogen is already available, well-established overseas and ready to demonstrate in New Zealand.

“Everything is safety checked and installation can proceed as soon as we have finalised details with our natural gas customers and suppliers involved in the project.”

The pilot would run for a period of three to six months.

Participants were asked to confirm their involvement by agreeing and signing up for the pilot.

Those not keen would be disconnected from the gas network for the duration of the pilot and an alternative energy solution put in place for them.

The company said: “Many similar trials/pilots have been safely conducted overseas and we do not expect the introduction of hydrogen to pose any safety issues compared with natural gas.”

It said a large amount of work had gone into demonstrating this as well as planning the execution of the trial including:

Working closely on all aspects of the pilot with WorkSafe NZ (who are responsible for overseeing energy safety in New Zealand, including gas networks). WorkSafe had given approval to proceed with the pilot.

Adaptation of best practice from successful hydrogen-blend pilot projects in existing gas networks overseas.

Extensive and detailed technical due diligence on its network assets and regular monitoring of all consumer appliances involved in the pilot. There would be a personalised monitoring schedule for all households participating before the pilot began.

Transparent and detailed engagement with WorkSafe, expert consultants, appliance manufacturers and independent verifiers.

Regular design and construction reviews to ensure blending equipment meets all safety criteria.

Detailed monitoring and verification procedures in place to ensure network performance during the pilot.

Oversight of the pilot by a governance group consisting of senior representatives of each of New Zealand’s gas distribution businesses.

Future-wise, Irvine said hydrogen in pipelines could provide a low-carbon option for homes, businesses and industry and for the energy sector it represented an additional source of clean energy to displace emissions.

“We can use our existing infrastructure, expertise and pipeline networks across the North Island, giving us the opportunity to learn, understand, and collaboratively progress the role of renewable gas in New Zealand.

“It’s important that the gas sector works together to progress New Zealand’s decarbonisation goals and the future success of renewable gas, which is why Firstgas is working closely with New Zealand’s other natural gas distribution businesses including Vector, Powerco, GasNet and Nova, and energy retailers to develop this New Zealand first project.”



