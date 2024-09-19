“Parking restrictions are in place to give everyone a fair go at using car parks so they can shop and use facilities in our district. Council enforcement officers are particularly focused on ensuring cars are not parked where they cause safety issues or inconvenience others.”

Private parking rules and fines, such as at Coastlands, are set by the property owner, not council.

“But wherever you park, do so legally, safely, and think of others,”

Transport Minister Simeon Brown and Disability Issues Minister Louise Upston announced the increases in August. They said regulated fees for towage and impoundment hadn’t been updated since at least 2004. The Government had agreed to bring the fines and fees into line with inflation from October 1.

Parking restrictions in the district are consulted on and submissions heard by community boards. You can see parking restriction maps for each town on the council website at www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/parking.

Christmas festival and parade

The Christmas on the Coast festival and float parade will take place in Paraparaumu’s Mazengarb Reserve on Sunday December 8.

Kapiti Coast District Council said the event will be a “back-to-basics grassroots event with a range of performances and festive activities to be enjoyed by all”.

“And, thanks to some generous sponsorship from Higgins, we’re delighted to be able to put the necessary traffic management in place to facilitate a community float parade as part of the event.

“Further event information will be available in the coming weeks including how local businesses and community groups can get involved.”

Art trail guide

The Kāpiti Coast Art Trail guide is available from council libraries and service centres, participating artists, cafes, and other businesses around the district. The guide is also on the Kapiti Coast District Council website as well as an online tool to plan your journey and go into a draw to win $200 towards an artwork of your choice from one of the trail’s artists.

Emergency supplies refresh

Spring is the perfect time to check and refresh your household’s emergency water supply, Kāpiti Coast District Council advocates.

“Storing water is one of the best things you can do to prepare for an emergency. We recommend storing 20 litres of water per person, per day for seven days - that’s 140L per person in your household. This will be enough for drinking, cooking, hand washing, your pets, a sponge bath, washing dishes, brushing teeth, handwashing clothes and first aid.”

Ways to store emergency water: clean and re-use plastic bottles (not milk bottles), re-purpose plastic ice cream containers and store them in the freezer, fill larger containers from hardware stores, purchase a 200L water tank from the council service centre in Paraparaumu.

“If you’re short on space, get creative. Store water under the bed, behind the couch, in the freezer, or tucked away in cupboards. At the end of the day, any amount of water you can store will help.”



