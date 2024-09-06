Writers Practice director and author Kirsten Le Harivel.

A new annual festival in Kāpiti Coast will appeal to readers, writers and book lovers alike.

The Kāpiti Festival of Books, funded through a Kāpiti Coast District Council grant and created by writing programme provider Writers Practice, will launch in August 2025.

The programme has received a three-year grant, with $12,000 allocated to it for the first year through Kāpiti Coast District Council’s arts sustainability fund.

Kāpiti Coast District Council creativity and culture manager Sonja Williams said the festival will become self-supporting over the next two to three years and has the potential to grow into a major annual arts activity, attracting locals and visitors alike.

“We see this as becoming a cornerstone arts event and major visitor attraction and contributor to the Kāpiti Coast’s reputation as an arts destination.”