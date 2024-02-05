A hīkoi with an estimated 600 people marched from Paihia to Waitangi, and they were welcomed on to Te Tii Marae this morning. Video / Denise Piper / Merewai Durutalo / Michael Cunningham / Lois Turei

A hīkoi in defence of Te Tiriti o Waitangi has arrived at its final stop at the Waitangi Treaty Grounds to its own chant of: “Two, four, six, eight, this government is out the gate”.

The march left Te Rēinga Wairua [Cape Reinga] at dawn on February 2 and reached the grounds this morning. Its mission is a fight against any planned changes to New Zealand’s founding document.

The number of people taking part in the Toitu te Tiriti hīkoi started with about 100 at 7am and has since swelled to more than 1000 participants.

Leading from the front was Mere Simmons, from Kaitāia, took the lead and encouraged others to get involved as she drove past.

Mere Simmons from Kaitāia leading the hīkoi to Waitangi. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Image 1 of 8 : The hīkoi crosses Waitangi bridge. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The hīkoi has the same theme as Waitangi’s commemorations - upholding the Treaty of Waitangi and the Declaration of Independence - and complements other protests against, what the demonstrators view, as the coalition Government’s anti-Māori legislation.

Organiser Rueben Taipari had been particularly concerned about moves to redefine Te Tiriti.

The hīkoi left Paihia this morning before arriving at Te Tii Marae, where it was welcomed with a pōwhiri. Since then, the large cohort of protesters have arrived at the grounds near Te Whare Rūnanga.

A reporter at the scene described the atmosphere as somewhat solemn, with those leading the group holding framed photos of loved ones who have died.

Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki had made his way to the front of the hīkoi, stood in front of the marae. Tamaki recently called out Labour, Te Pāti Māori and the Kingitanga for inciting unrest among Māori.

Wetini Mitai-Ngatai (Te Arawa, Ngāpuhi and Whakatohea) said they had mobilised now because of the Government’s policies affecting Māori.

He said the timing was imperative as waiting put the future for Māori at risk.

”We’re here to stop those things happening ever again.”

The hīkoi approaching Te Whare Rūnanga. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Treaty of Waitangi educator Moea Armstrong took part in the hīkoi alongside her group, Treaty Education. The group teaches non-Māori about the Treaty.

“The idea that the Government can mess with the Treaty is really abhorrent to us,” Armstrong said.

Armstrong was part of a series of workshops held in Whangārei in the lead up to Waitangi to help people better understanding the Treaty as well as have a space to ask questions.

Treaty educator Moea Armstrong taking part in the hīkoi to Waitangi. Photo / Natasha Hill

The hīkoi gathered plenty of attention from passersby, and caused some traffic jams as it moved through Paihia to Waitangi.

Northland police reminded motorists in the area about heavy traffic congestion around Waitangi. They asked people headed to celebrations at the Treaty grounds to travel via Puketona, and take advantage of the parking and shuttle buses into Waitangi from Bledisloe Domain.

Members of the hīkoi, dedicated to defending Te Tiriti o Waitangi, arrive at Waitangi. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Among those marching in the hīkoi are children, a couple of people with dogs, and plenty of Tino Rangatiratanga and He Whakaputanga flags. Photo / Denise Piper

Traffic is reportedly backed up as far as Kawakawa. However, it is expected to ease after delays were caused by a large group of horse riders travelling to Waitangi from Kawakawa.

Taipari said they were doing the hīkoi for their mokopuna, which included children holding a banner leading the march.

In the weeks leading up to the march, Taipari told the Advocate that he could not promise it would not disrupt or turn violent due to the strength of conviction of protesters.

But conflict of any sort had so far being absent. Although one woman started to yell obscenities at the mention of Queen Victoria.

The hīkoi to Waitangi has been held nearly every year since 1985, following from a historic march from Ngāruawāhia to Waitangi in defence of Te Tiriti in 1984, when about 4000 protesters were blocked from crossing Waitangi Bridge by police.

Taipari said since then, Te Hiku Māori have taken it upon themselves to march in defence of Te Tiriti.

More to come.

Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.



