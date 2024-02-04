Brian Tamaki at Waitangi.

Brian Tamaki is calling out Labour, Te Pāti Māori and the Kingitanga for inciting unrest among Māori.

Tamaki said if he had uttered comments such as Willie Jackson, Peeni Henare or Rawiri Waititi, he would have been immediately arrested.

“Māori are a powder keg ready to explode, and Willie Jackson, Labour, Te Pāti Māori and the Kingitanga are holding the lit fuse ready to blow the place up,” Tamaki said.

“They are inciting the gangs, and young militant radical Māori to begin a civil war in New Zealand. They are using fighting words designed to incite violence.

“In his speech at Waitangi this weekend, Peeni Henare from Labour said, ‘I lift my gun, I let the shots do the talking.’ He went on to say in anger as he took off his coat, ‘When you take off your jacket, it’s to get ready for a fight.’

Labour list MP and grandson of Sir James Henare, Peeni Henare, addresses the Waitangi Tribunal on Saturday.

“If I’d incited violence like Henare, I’d have been arrested already. It is no excuse to say because it was spoken in te reo it doesn’t have the same meaning, and it was a ‘figurative’ gun. He knew what he was doing. Those were fighting words.”

Tamaki, who is in Waitangi, said for Henare to utter silly phrases when Northland, like many Māori communities, have gun issues, was not showing leadership.

“Over the weekend there have been yet another two gun shootings in Kaikohe. Over recent years on Labour’s watch there has been a proliferation of gun violence in Northland. Henare knows full well that Northland Māori have a lot of guns and are prepared to use them. He is purposely inciting violence in an already volatile region.”

Tamaki also took a pot shot at Jackson.

“In November we heard Jackson threaten war when he said, ‘Māori will go to war if this Treaty referendum goes through.’

“Over the past week in his farewell tour, Kelvin Davis has lashed out at New Zealanders calling them ‘Pākehā Spiders’ who are coming for you. I think Kelvin has been watching too many sci-fi movies this summer.

“Te Pāti Māori are no better with their talk this weekend of ‘righteous anger’ as they too attempt to whip up Māori into a frenzy with their korero. Their nationwide action day protest in December featured two prominent guns in their advertising material.

“Māori, as a whole, have never been worse off in this country. Māori have the worst statistics in the prisons, health, education, crime, mental health, domestic violence ... in every area of our society. It breaks my heart to see our Māori whānau suffer like this.

“Maori have failed Māori.”