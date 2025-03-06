“As we will never have economic equality, the tribunal has created an endless grievance that can never be met.

“I will not participate in turning the Treaty into a socialist manifesto,” Prebble wrote.

Prebble said he had become increasingly alarmed by the tribunal’s decisions over the summer, but “it was only when I had the strategic plan drawn to my attention, about 10 days ago”, that he chose to resign.

His resignation has been met with cheers and jeers.

In Parliament’s general debate on Wednesday, Jackson’s criticism of Prebble and Act leader David Seymour continued.

“It’s a shameful, shameful stunt from Mr Prebble in terms of promoting the filthy, rotten Treaty Principles Bill,” Jackson said.

“That’s what’s driving this. It’s an embarrassment for this Government that they were tricked into appointing someone who has used the Treaty Principles Bill as his stage to support that filthy bill and, of course, the Act Party.

“David Seymour applauded Prebble’s appointment when it happened last year. He applauded it and he thought it was wonderful.”

Jackson said Prebble’s U-turn also looks bad for Māori Development Minister Tama Potaka, who made and confirmed the appointment.

“Minister Potaka fell for it. I warned him. I told him it was a mistake that Prebble had talked about the tribunal being racist and apartheid. I tried to help Tama Potaka, but he wouldn’t listen.” Jackson said.

Lawyer Annette Sykes says Prebble's move was a media ploy.

Backing Jackson’s criticism is prominent Treaty of Waitangi lawyer Annette Sykes.

She said that someone who takes on decision-making roles usually thinks about those positions before they are appointed, and if they think they are not suited to that position they usually decline.

“Of course, Mr Prebble has links to the Act Party but was also somebody who supported the present Treaty Principles Bill, I had to wonder if it wasn’t an effort by Mr Prebble to actually bring some media attention,” Sykes told RNZ.

“I’m just left with a sour taste in my mouth, was this really only a media ploy on the part of the Act Party. If it is then it really shows how desperate they are.”

In a statement, Waitangi Tribunal chairperson Dr Caren Fox accepted Prebble’s resignation and wished him well for the future on behalf of the tribunal.

“As chairperson of the Waitangi Tribunal, I expect all members to undertake their own due diligence, to read reports, and understand the vision, mission and purpose of the Waitangi Tribunal before accepting appointment,” she wrote.

Additional reporting RNZ