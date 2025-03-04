‘Turning the Treaty into a socialist manifesto’: Richard Prebble resigns from Waitangi Tribunal

“As we will never have economic equality, the tribunal has created an endless grievance that can never be met.

“I will not participate in turning the Treaty into a socialist manifesto.”

His resignation so soon after being appointed raises questions about his suitability in the first place, given the seemingly incompatible differences between his views and the tribunal’s findings, which are publicly available.

Māori Development Minister Tama Potaka announced Prebble’s appointment to the tribunal in October last year, alongside new member Ken Williamson, an insurance specialist and philanthropist who has been a lifelong supporter of St John.

Prebble’s appointment caused a stir due to Act’s plan to rewrite the Treaty principles into law, the refusal of an Act minister to be summonsed to give evidence to the tribunal, and a raft of other Māori-related policies.

For many, Prebble’s appointment represented a challenge to the tribunal from within.

Kevin Prime was reappointed for a second time, though three other members up for reappointment were not. Two of them, Dr Hana O’Regan and former broadcaster Derek Fox, were reappointed in an announcement from Potaka in January, more than six months after their three-year terms had ended.

The announcement also included the appointment of Philip Crump, lawyer and founding editor of the now defunct Newstalk ZB Plus, and Manawatu councillor Grant Hadfield, who has previously opposed the introduction of a Māori ward. Iwi wrote an open letter to MPs criticising Hadfield’s appointment.

In January, Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer said of the appointments: “It’s a whitewash. Tama Potaka has removed some of Te Ao Māori’s greatest thinkers from the Waitangi Tribunal and replaced them with pale, stale males.”

Potaka has defended the appointments, saying they provide “the right balance of skills” for the tribunal to continue its work.

The appointments are made by the Governor-General following recommendations from the minister, who by law “must have regard to the relationship between the two parties to the Treaty of Waitangi, and to a candidate’s personal attributes and relevant knowledge and experience in matters likely to come before the Tribunal”.

