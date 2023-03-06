Graduate Dr Te Aro Moxon with his parents Lady Tureiti Moxon and Sir David Moxon at the graduation at Oxford University yesterday. Photo / Supplied

Dr Te Aro Moxon (Ngāti Kahungunu and Ngāi Tahu) received his masters of science in global health and epidemiology, focusing on infectious and non-infectious diseases among world populations at the Sheldonian Theatre, University of Oxford yesterday.

But he was immediately considering how his mahi can help tamariki particularly and has his sights set next to tackling a PhD.

“It’s about trying to understand the issues better through research to find novel and innovative solutions that reduce inequity gaps to a point where there is no difference between Māori and non-Māori – because currently we keep doing the same things.”

He’s inspired by the Growing Up in NZ longitudinal study which is the largest ever of its kind that’s centred on child development in Aotearoa.

“I’m interested in how we can improve the face-to-face clinical hospital experience and services delivery for our whānau Māori and tamariki to elevate their voices, so we know what they want out of it,” he said.

“Everyone loves talking about equity, but the burning question is in ‘the how’. I believe the answers lie with our people.”

Moxon is a supporter of the power of high-quality research as a crucial step in changing persistent system inequities across the key indicators.

At Oxford for the graduation, was his mother, Te Kōhao Health managing director Lady Tureiti Moxon, and his father, former Archbishop of Aotearoa Sir David Moxon.

Te Aro and his peers received their taonga on the traditional Degree Day in front of friends and whānau. Celebrations were held following at Green Templeton College.

Moxon was awarded a full Chevening scholarship to complete his studies that was provided by the UK government.

A senior lecturer in paediatrics, child and youth health at the University of Auckland - Waipapa Taumata Rau - Moxon is passionate about improving child and whānau health outcomes and reducing health inequities.

His career has taken him to the Waikato (including at Te Kōhao Health), Auckland and the Northern Territory of Australia.