Ethnic Communities Minister Melissa Lee meets the Pacific Business Trust team. Photo / Supplied

Ethnic Communities Minister Melissa Lee is forging a stronger relationship with the Pacific Economic Development Agency in the lead-up to the sold-out ethnic communities business symposium to begin what she says is essential for economic growth in New Zealand.

“New Zealand is blessed to be one of the world’s most ethnically diverse countries, and as we look to rebuild our economy, this can be a huge advantage to our economic and global trading aspirations,” Lee told the Herald.

Lee was welcomed by the Pacific Business Trust (PBT) team on Wednesday before meeting with its chair and Wellington Businessman Paul Retimanu and its CEO Mary Los’e.

“Our businesses are not trading within our own ethnic ecosystem, we are operating in markets here and globally. Business is not a new concept for Pacific people and PBT is creating innovative ways to contribute to the future economy,” Los’e said.

Tomorrow Lee will be part of the symposium where guest speakers include Regulation Minister David Seymour, Minister of Finance Nicola Willis, Minister of Science, Innovation and Technology Minister Judith Collins, Auckland Chamber of Commerce CEO Simon Bridges and business leaders at Auckland’s Cordis Hotel.