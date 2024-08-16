Paul Retimanu was co-winner of the Pasifika Leadership Award at the New Zealand Leadership awards.

Retimanu - brother of Newstalk ZB’s multi-award winning news reader Niva - was humbled and honoured to share the Pasifika Leadership Award with Nina Nawalowalo, artistic director of the Conch Charitable Trust

“I just want to acknowledge Keri my wife because everything we do, we do together,” Retimanu said, at his acceptance speech.

“I also just want to acknowledge our parents who are no longer here.”

Retimanu’s story of business success and leadership is the Kiwi rags to riches story.

And his determination to support the lives of Māori and Pasifika people is what drives Retimanu and his whānau.

His nomination said Retimanu demonstrated exceptional leadership and dedication to the economic empowerment of Pasifika communities.

“Under his guidance, the Pacific Business Trust has implemented successful programs such as the Business Growth Program and a microfinance initiative, which have significantly boosted Pasifika businesses and the local economy.

“His efforts in fostering innovation, entrepreneurship, and partnerships with financial institutions and government agencies have created numerous opportunities for Pasifika individuals and businesses.”

The judges were Pauline Winter, CEO of the Ministry of Pacific Peoples, Leo Foliaki, a former chartered account and partner at PwC, and legendary rugby player-turned social entrepreneur Sir Michael Jones.

They said Retimanu’s pride in Pacific people was at the forefront and centre of his love for his people.

Paul Retimanu, sister Niva Retimanu and Pacific Business Trust CEO Mary Los'e. Photo / Supplied

“Paul wasn’t expecting to see his whānau there but it was special for the Retimanu whānau that they be there to celebrate a father, a husband, a brother, a cousin and a great Pasifika leader,” said Pacific Business Trust CEO Mary Los’e.

“He told me to get three tickets and we got a table and his two sisters Niva and Marie - the eldest of the seven kids, along with his cousins Marissa and Adam were there to celebrate.”

Other award winners include:

Donna Flavell, from Waikato-Tainui, who won the Māori Leadership Award.

Ratu Mataira, founder and CEO of OpenStar Technologies, won the Incredible Emerging Leader Award.

Charlotte Gibson, chairperson of Te Poho-O-Rawiri Marae, won the Community Leadership Award.

To see a full list of award winners go to: https://www.robertwalters.co.nz/microsites/new-zealand-leadership-awards/winners.html



