It will be tested firstly with the Māori wards at the local body elections and at next year’s general election when this Government’s scorecard will be marked.

But why was te reo attacked anyway? It is an official language of New Zealand.

While the te reo translation of God Defend New Zealand was first done in 1878 by Native Land Court judge Thomas H. Smith, it wasn’t until Dame Hinewehi Mohi sung the anthem at the Rugby World Cup at Twickenham in 1999 in te reo that it was widely adopted.

After Mohi sang the anthem in te reo it led to changes and to the singing of our anthem today in both English and Māori.

Now we all – whether we are Māori, Pasifika, Indian, Asian or Pākehā – know the bilingual version.

Education Minister Erica Stanford’s decision to cut some Māori words from the Ready to Read Phonics Plus books series is worrying.

If she is doing it because having Māori words in a child’s workbook is holding them back from progressing down their learning pathways, then fair call. But there’s no evidence of that.

There are far more pressing matters for Stanford and her education officials to put their minds to. Which, to her credit, Stanford has made significant moves on, specifically our poor literacy and truancy.

The antiquated concern held by some about te reo being used is also inconsequential when compared to unemployment, homelessness, the cost of living, our ailing and failing health system and the economy.

We need to see these sideshows for what they are, diversions from the Government facing the tough issues impacting us all.

