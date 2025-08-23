Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Government’s headline handling of Māori words are diversions from what’s really wrong - Editorial

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

In 1999, Dame Hinewehi Mohi sang the New Zealand national anthem at the Rugby World Cup at Twickenham in te reo, skipping the English verses. Photo / Getty Images

In 1999, Dame Hinewehi Mohi sang the New Zealand national anthem at the Rugby World Cup at Twickenham in te reo, skipping the English verses. Photo / Getty Images

Editorial

The Government’s handling of Māori matters could come back and bite them at the polls.

The changing of names like Waka Kotahi back to New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi, the removal of Aotearoa from the top of New Zealand passports and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save