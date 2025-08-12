Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Education Minister cut Māori words from future junior books, documents reveal

RNZ
5 mins to read

Education Minister Erica Stanford. Photo / RNZ, Mark Papalii

Education Minister Erica Stanford. Photo / RNZ, Mark Papalii

By John Gerritsen of RNZ

Education Minister Erica Stanford has imposed a near-total ban on Māori in new additions to a series of books used to teach 5-year-olds to read.

An Education Ministry report shows Stanford decided in October last year to exclude all Māori words

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save