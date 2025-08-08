Advertisement
Education Ministry cans children’s school book for too many Māori words

By John Gerritsen
3 mins to read

Bruce Jepsen says the decision not to reprint "At the Marae" was racist and white supremacist. Photo / Ministry of Education

By John Gerritsen of RNZ

The Education Ministry has canned a reader for junior children because it has too many Māori words, infuriating Te Akatea, the Māori Principals’ Association.

The association’s president Bruce Jepsen said the decision not to reprint At the Marae was racist and

