OPINION

It’s true that progress doesn’t travel in a straight line. In New Zealand, we’ve changed from a country that punished children for speaking Māori at school to one that embraces te reo in our classrooms, in our homes and on radio and television every single day.

We’ve grown from a country that ignored its history, its own battles fought on our own lands, to one that now teaches it to our next generation of leaders.

We’ve become a country that fronts up and rights the wrongs of the past and refuses to turn a blind eye to racism. We settle Treaty claims, we apologise – and we move forward not repeating the mistakes we made in the past.

Every Government has played a part in growing New Zealand into the country we are today, and I’m especially proud of the role Labour Governments have played in that journey.

Prime Minister Michael Savage addressing a meeting at the Ōrākei Pā on January 6, 1936. Photo / NZME

Be it the relationship forged between Sir Michael Joseph Savage and Tahupōtiki Wiremu Rātana. The passing of the Treaty of Waitangi Act forming the Waitangi Tribunal and the establishment of the settlement process. Through to more recent advances such as the Matariki public holiday, New Zealand history in schools and the Māori Health Authority.

These advances have been hard, and not without opposition or pushback. However, the arc of New Zealand has always bent towards progress, fairness and equality.

But progress doesn’t happen on its own. It depends on us and the choices we make. And today, our unfinished journey towards better; the sense of nationhood we’ve worked so hard to define - feels at risk. Like for every two steps forward, we’re about to take one step back.

Leader of the opposition Chris Hipkins.

That’s not to say we haven’t been in this position before and prevailed. Political parties have used race-baiting and anti-Treaty politics to divide us before, but, as a country, we’ve stood our ground and held them back.

We need to stand our ground again. Division has no place in our politics, and we cannot afford to undo the hard fought gains that have been made.

I firmly believe when Māori thrive, Aotearoa thrives. Of course, there are still issues to resolve and progress to be made, but we need to stay on the journey together.

Chris Hipkins is Labour leader and a former Prime Minister.