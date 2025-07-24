Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Changes confirmed for New Zealand passport, placing English before te reo Māori

Azaria Howell
By
Political Reporter·Newstalk ZB·
3 mins to read

Winston Peters had previously raised concerns.

The Minister for Internal Affairs has confirmed the New Zealand passport is in the process of being changed to have English appear above the te reo Māori text.

The current passport, which came into effect in 2021, has Uruwhenua Aotearoa etched in a silver text, above the term New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save