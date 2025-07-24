The order of languages used in the New Zealand passport has stoked strong emotions. Photo / Supplied, PRADO

Speaker Gerry Brownlee reiterated a ruling on the use of the term Aotearoa in Parliament yesterday, in which he said it was regularly used as a name of New Zealand, and appears on our passports and currency.

The question of the use of the term Aotearoa comes after debate sparked by New Zealand First leader Winston Peters.

Speaking before yesterday’s Question Time, Brownlee mentioned Peters’ work on passports as Foreign Affairs Minister.

“In his time serving New Zealand, in the capacity as Minister of Foreign Affairs, he would’ve, over some five years or more, presented the New Zealand passport at various passport stations around the world and never had questioned the fact that our passport has the word Aotearoa on the front of it. It was always a New Zealand passport despite the use of that word.

“That is the end of the matter.”

Earlier this week, Peters was asked about the Government’s work to protect the marine environment of “Aotearoa New Zealand”, following a recent United Nations conference on oceans.

Peters responded that he had attended the UN summit, but “no such country turned up, nor is such a country a member of the United Nations.”

The New Zealand First leader was asked about the remarks after Parliament’s Question Time concluded, to which he responded people have no right “unilaterally, like some sort of arrogant bureaucrat to change the country’s name without consulting the New Zealand people”.

Peters then asked what the term Aotearoa was doing on Government documents, as “it’s not the name of New Zealand”.

In 2021, during the release of the now-current passport, the Department of Internal Affairs said, “The silver fern and Coat of Arms remain, but te reo Māori now appears first on the cover and throughout the book.”

The passport also came with security features, making it one of the most technologically advanced passports in the world.

Service delivery and operations deputy chief executive, Maria Robertson, said at the time it had a unique design that “we can all be proud of”.

The move to put te reo Māori first was also applauded by the Māori Language Commission on social media, with a “Ka rawe!”

