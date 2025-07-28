The Salvation Army sees a need for a co-ordinated response to the growing scale and severity of homelessness in Aotearoa. Photo / 123 rf

The Salvation Army sees a need for a co-ordinated response to the growing scale and severity of homelessness in Aotearoa. Photo / 123 rf

There has been a sharp rise in homelessness with one in every 1000 Kiwis currently without shelter, new national data shows.

The Salvation Army is calling for a co-ordinated response to the growing scale and severity of homelessness after an increase across nearly all communities, with no area reporting a decline.

The new findings are drawn from the latest survey conducted under the National Homelessness Data Project.

This project is a collaborative initiative involving housing and homelessness organisations, including The Salvation Army, Community Housing Aotearoa, Housing First Auckland Backbone, Kāhui Tū Kaha, Christchurch Methodist Mission, DCM and Wellington City Mission.

The group acknowledged the Government’s work to date around housing and its increased engagement with the issue after the release of the Housing and Urban Development ‘Homelessness Insights Report’.