The Salvation Army sees a need for a co-ordinated response to the growing scale and severity of homelessness in Aotearoa. Photo / 123 rf
There has been a sharp rise in homelessness with one in every 1000 Kiwis currently without shelter, new national data shows.
The Salvation Army is calling for a co-ordinated response to the growing scale and severity of homelessness after an increase across nearlyall communities, with no area reporting a decline.
The new findings are drawn from the latest survey conducted under the National Homelessness Data Project.
This project is a collaborative initiative involving housing and homelessness organisations, including The Salvation Army, Community Housing Aotearoa, Housing First Auckland Backbone, Kāhui Tū Kaha, Christchurch Methodist Mission, DCM and Wellington City Mission.
The group acknowledged the Government’s work to date around housing and its increased engagement with the issue after the release of the Housing and Urban Development ‘Homelessness Insights Report’.
Lieutenant Colonel Ian Hutson, mission officer for The Salvation Army social policy and parliamentary unit, said NZ needs to work towards having enough affordable housing for everyone to live with dignity.
“What we are seeing across our cities and regions is the impact of our housing deficit: an unparalleled disruption that is affecting our most vulnerable people and whānau,” Hutson said.
The Salvation Army’s second six-monthly survey of housing support providers, along with other homelessness related data, revealed several trends, including increasingly restricted access to emergency housing.
The survey revealed a 386% rise since August 2024 in Ministry of Social Development (MSD) rejectionsciting that people had “contributed to their own homelessness”.
The Salvation Army survey found the MSD’s processes were creating barriers, with survey respondents stating they see people who are confused by decisions, facing delays or struggling to access support without advocacy.
Rough sleeping and people living in cars has risen, and single adults and older women aged over 55 were increasingly vulnerable, the survey said.
Overstretched support services havemade it harder for people to secure and maintain tenancies, the findings stated.
“These findings confirm what our frontline teams are seeing every day – more people facing housing stress, and many struggling to access the support they need.
“An immediate response from Government is required to address immediate needs, as well as a longer-term strategy.
“At a very minimum, we need to ensure that all people who are experiencing homelessness can access a home, facilities and support,” Hutson said.
He said there are opportunities for constructive change, including strengthening access to emergency housing, investing in proven short, medium and long-term support services.
How many people are facing housing insecurity?
These results are reinforced by data obtained through OIA requests and other data sources, which found:
One in every 1000 people in NZ is without shelter.
57,000 women are experiencing homelessness, often in unsafe or unstable living situations.
14 in every 1000 people live in housing considered uninhabitable.
Housing is now the second most pressing concern for young adults aged 18–34.
Reported crimes against people who are homeless have increased by 81%.
MSD and the Minister for Social Development and Employment, Louise Upston, have been approached for comment.