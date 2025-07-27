Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Auckland woman horrified council tried to take rough sleepers’ tents, sleeping bags

By Amy Williams
RNZ·
5 mins to read

An Auckland woman saw council workers collecting rough sleepers' belongings. Photo / Luke McPake / RNZ

An Auckland woman saw council workers collecting rough sleepers' belongings. Photo / Luke McPake / RNZ

By RNZ

An Auckland woman who gave tents and sleeping bags to a group of rough sleepers says she stopped council workers from removing the items a few days later.

Some days, Pip Scott walks to and from work in the central city with her dog, and stops to talk

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save