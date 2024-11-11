Hundreds of Te Arawa whānau and relatives of men who fought with Sir Robert “Bom” Gillies in Italy arrived at Te Papaiouru Marae this afternoon for his tangihanga. Video / Andrew W

By RNZ

All government and public buildings will fly the New Zealand flag at half-mast on Tuesday to mark the burial of Sir Robert Gillies.

The 99-year-old, known as “Bom”, was the last remaining member of the Māori Battalion B-company, which fought in World War II. He died on November 7.

Tā Bom’s poroporoaki (farewell) will begin Monday night, with his funeral on Tuesday at Kauae Cemetery in Rotorua, where he will be buried alongside his wife.

Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage Paul Goldsmith requested the New Zealand flag be flown at half-mast on Tuesday in acknowledgement of Tā Bom and the service and sacrifice of the more than 3500 Māori men who fought as the 28th Māori Battalion during the war.