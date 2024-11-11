Advertisement
Home / Kahu

Government flags to fly at half-mast to mark burial of WWII veteran Sir Robert Gillies

RNZ
2 mins to read
Hundreds of Te Arawa whānau and relatives of men who fought with Sir Robert “Bom” Gillies in Italy arrived at Te Papaiouru Marae this afternoon for his tangihanga. Video / Andrew W

By RNZ

All government and public buildings will fly the New Zealand flag at half-mast on Tuesday to mark the burial of Sir Robert Gillies.

The 99-year-old, known as “Bom”, was the last remaining member of the Māori Battalion B-company, which fought in World War II. He died on November 7.

Tā Bom’s poroporoaki (farewell) will begin Monday night, with his funeral on Tuesday at Kauae Cemetery in Rotorua, where he will be buried alongside his wife.

Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage Paul Goldsmith requested the New Zealand flag be flown at half-mast on Tuesday in acknowledgement of Tā Bom and the service and sacrifice of the more than 3500 Māori men who fought as the 28th Māori Battalion during the war.

“This instruction applies to all government departments, buildings and naval vessels which have flagpoles and normally fly the New Zealand flag. The flag should be returned to full mast at the close of business hours on Tuesday, 12 November 2024,” the Ministry for Culture and Heritage said.

Tā Bom was knighted by Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro in 2022, after previously turning down the knighthood.

Sir Robert Gillies was the last remaining member of the Māori Battalion B-company. He died on November 7. Photo / Andrew Warner
This knighthood, he told RNZ at the time, was not for him, but the more than 3000 young Māori who went to fight on foreign lands for Aotearoa – who, in the eyes of the remaining rangatira, never got the recognition or acknowledgement they deserved.

“All the right people for this honour have died,” he said. “I agreed to this for my friends who are passed on – that was my reason for agreeing.”

Over the weekend, Te Papaiouru Marae in Rotorua welcomed manuhiri from all around the motu who wanted to say their final goodbyes to Tā Bom.

