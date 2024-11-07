In 1943, he left as a private in the 10th Reinforcements, 2nd New Zealand Expeditionary Force, landing in North Africa at the end of the Western Desert campaign.

He then fought in the Italian campaign, sustaining injuries at Orsogna. After recovering, he continued serving with the Māori Battalion until the end of the war, including at the Battle of Monte Cassino.

He was knighted in 2021.

Sir Robert (Bom) Gillies, pictured honouring ancestors and comrades who fell at Cassino. Photo / Whakaata Maori

In his later years, Gillies represented the Māori Battalion at many local, national and international commemorations.

In the past year alone, he had been to Italy twice – in September last year to retrace his steps in World War II and in May for the 80th commemoration of the Battle of Monte Cassino.

He also attended the ceremonies in Italy marking the 70th and 75th anniversaries of the Battle of Monte Cassino in 2014 and 2019, and led the celebration on the 75th anniversary of the return of B Company to Rotorua in 2021.

Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell said the nation would mourn the loss – the last of 3600 Māori Battalion soldiers.

“We saw him as a hero, but for Bom it was always about others. The only reason he’d accept honours such as the knighthood was in recognition of all his mates who went to war too, some of which still lie on foreign soil.”

Sir Robert (Bom) Gillies, flanked by Chief of Army Major General John Boswell and Colonel Trevor Walker, at a ceremony at Waitangi in 2023. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Tapsell said Gillies would be sadly missed by his family and community who will continue to remember him for his admirable humbleness and honesty.

Nephew Hemi Rolleston, who organised both delegations to Italy with Gillies during the past year, said it was a sad but special time to share those trips with him.

“It was heart-wrenching and sad but it was also a privilege to walk alongside him to hear his stories and hear the obvious sadness. But there were also happy times ... To be there with the last man standing was very special.”

Rolleston said Gillies was still of a sharp mind and body on the trips, speaking Italian to the locals and singing Italian waiata he remembered from war days.

“He was a real day hero and gave up so much and sacrificed so much. His mates were lying there and they weren’t able to come home and in his words he said ‘for what?’ When you sacrifice lives, you hope it is for the benefit of something and right to the end he didn’t feel that happened. So now with his passing, to be there for his last hīkoi is something I’ll hold very special.”

Despite his honours, Gillies was known as a humble man.

“He was humble and hard-working. He did a lot of work around the marae and pretty much did all the maintenance. He was old school.”

Rolleston said Gillies’ death was a huge loss nationwide.

“It’s a huge loss for his iwi and Māori across the whole divide. He was the last of his ilk by a long way.”

Kelly Makiha is a senior journalist who has reported for the Rotorua Daily Post for more than 25 years, covering mainly police, court, human interest and social issues.