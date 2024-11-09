Kingi Biddle of Te Arawa said Gillies was “the lighthouse” for the 28th Māori Battalion.

“Uncle was knighted by two countries but he was still my uncle who I love very much, who we love very much,” Biddle said.

Biddle said those who had come to help make food or set up for the tangihanga were “a real testament to the aroha of the iwi and the community”.

“We had people come here in the early morning to set up this whole area.

“There was a family from the community with no links to this area.

“We’re at the end of an era with Uncle Bom.

“People would come to visit him because he knew their uncle, he knew their father, he knew their grandfather.

“He was their link, and the beauty of Uncle Bom was that, with his memory, he could regale that family for hours with stories.

“So he brought them to life,” Biddle said.

Gillies was knighted by Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro in 2022, after previously turning it down.

A spokesperson for the Gillies whānau, Tatere Macleod, said Gillies would rest in his mother’s homeland, Rotorua.

“It’s a bittersweet day for Ngāti Kahungunu, his father hails from Hawke’s Bay, but we’re here and he lies on the lands of his mother,” Macleod said.

Māori Queen, Te Arikinui Kuīni Ngā Wai Honoi te Pō arrived with Tainui waka at 4pm.

A spokesperson for the Kiingitanga, Rahui Papa said he would remember speaking with Gillies about World War II and Monte Cassino.

“My grandmother’s brother passed away and still lies in Cassino.

“I believe Bom was one of those salt of the earth humans that was humble in every way.

He shied away from media, he shied away from the front and he was more comfortable as a rear guard than he was on the front line,” Papa said.

On Sunday and Monday, the marae would be opened for everyone to pay their respects to Gillies and his whānau.

A closing speech for the tangihanga was scheduled for Sunday evening at Te Papaiouru marae.

His funeral service will start at 11am on Tuesday, followed by a burial service at his final resting place which will be at Kauae Cemetery in Ngongotahā.

Tangihanga Details

November 8 – the immediate whānau asks that this day be reserved solely for them.

November 9 – 1pm: Koro will be taken to lie at Paratehoata-Te Kōhea Marae, Tūnohopū in Rotorua for one hour.

2pm: Koro will be taken to Te Papaiouru Marae (Tama-te-kapua).

4pm: Te Arikinui Kuīni Ngā Wai Hono i te Pō and Tainui waka will arrive at Te Papaiouru Marae (Tamatekapua).

November 10: The marae will be open to the motu.

November 11: The marae will be open to the motu. Poroporoaki (farewell) that evening.

November 12: Funeral service at 11am. Burial service to follow at the Kauae Urupā (cemetery).

Aleyna Martinez is a multimedia journalist based in the Bay of Plenty. She moved to the region in 2024 and has previously reported in Wairarapa and at Pacific Media Network.