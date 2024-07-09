She asked Green Party co-leader Chloe Swarbrick why MP Julie Ann Genter - who is facing a disciplinary decision by the privileges committee after confronting National MP Matt Doocey in the debating chamber - has also not been investigated over bullying allegations revealed by the Herald, following a heated exchange with a Wellington florist.

She said allegations of inappropriate behaviour inside the House by Rongotai MP Julie Ann Genter had been referred to a parliamentary privileges committee but the Greens “failed to launch an independent inquiry following reports alleging Genter abused a small business owner who disagreed with the party roading policy”.

“This second forced resignation [of Tana] raises questions of double standards in the Green Party,” Hauiti said.

“I asked about tikanga processes used by the inquiry during the Tana investigation.”

Swarbrick said the party did everything it could to engage with Tana in good faith.

“To be really clear, and to reiterate as the Pākeha co-leader, I don’t hold that [Māori] space so do not profess to speak on behalf of anyone other than myself,” Swarbrick told Hauiti.

Claudette Hauiti says she's always had a strong work ethic. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Hauiti pressed further by asking “how safe is Te Pāti kākāriki (Greens) for wāhine Māori?”

“I am a Pākeha co-leader standing here without our Māori co-leader Marama Davidson. To that effect I want to make it abundantly clear that Marama was actively involved in all party and all caucus discussion.”

Hauiti then asked Teanau Tuiono, who chairs Te Mātāwaka, the Greens Māori and Pasifika caucus, if the party was racist and what kind of cultural korowai the Greens had to deal with its Māori members.

“I wouldn’t go there,” he told Hauiti.

“So this is not about who Darleen is, this is about what she’s done.

“When you’re down at the marae, you look after the ringawera.

“If you’re down at your workplace, you look after the workers, and we’ve got a longstanding tradition of standing up against migrant exploitation, and standing up for workers’ rights, and that’s what’s important here.”

Tana, the now-former Green MP, of Ngāpuhi descent, was suspended in mid-March after claims she was linked to migrant exploitation at her husband’s company.

Hauiti again pointed out that Turei, Kerekere and Tana were all Māori and Swarbrick took exception to linking of the resignations of Turei, Kerekere and now Tana.

“All three of those instances are markedly radically different,” she said.

“But what we are talking about here is not who Darleen is but what Darleen has done,” Swarbrick said.

Former Green Party MP Elizabeth Kerekere. Photo /NZME

Hauiti told Swarbrick the Greens claim they are a Te Tiriti centric partner yet “you don’t care about who they [MPs] are and you don’t care about their hapū, iwi and whakapapa?”

Both Swarbrick and Tuiono refuted that.

Tana is the second wāhine Māori MP to leave the party in two years, after Kerekere left over allegations of bullying, including calling Swarbrick a ‘cry baby’ in a Green Party group chat.

Following that, at least seven other past and present Green Party staff came forward with allegations of bullying and combative behaviour from Kerekere.

Joseph Los’e is an award winning journalist and joined NZME in 2022 as Kaupapa Māori Editor. Los’e was a chief reporter, news director at the Sunday News newspaper covering crime, justice and sport. He was also editor of the NZ Truth and prior to joining NZME worked for urban Māori organisation Whānau Waipareira.