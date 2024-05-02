Green MP Julie Anne Genter told to return to her seat in Parliament during exchange with National's Matt Doocey. Video / Parliament TV

A fresh allegation of intimidation against Green MP Julie Anne Genter has surfaced, this time allegedly getting into a heated exchange with a Wellington florist.

It comes after the Green Party commenced a disciplinary process into the behaviour of Genter after a confrontation in Parliament last night, which has triggered multiple privileges complaints.

“This cannot happen again,” Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson told media at a press conference this afternoon.

Speaking to Newshub tonight, owner of Four Seasons Florist in Wellington, Laura Newcombe, labelled Genter “a bully” after a confrontation last week.

A cycleway was recently installed outside the florist in Newtown, removing car parks outside Newcombe’s store.

Genter allegedly stopped by the florist last week and the pair got into a heated exchange about Genter’s advocacy for cycleways, Newshub reported.

“She was very intimidating. She pulled out her phone, she put the phone camera right in my face and I was like, ‘Okay, you need to leave now’ and then she started yelling and screaming over me that I didn’t care about her kids cycling.

“I think that she should just be suspended because even if she says sorry, she’s not sorry because this is how she conducts herself. It’s just not acceptable, she doesn’t deserve to be in Parliament,” Newcombe told Newshub.

Four Seasons Florist in Newtown, Wellington, with Laura Newcombe (left) and Julie Anne Genter. Photo / Google Maps

On the fresh complaint, Green Party co-leader Chloe Swarbrick told the Herald the party’s leadership had not known about the incident with the florist prior to Thursday.

She said they had spoken to Genter about it and would not be disputing the story. It would be dealt with as part of the disciplinary process the Greens have begun.

“We are going through a disciplinary process which means sitting down with Julie Anne and working through the incident as of last night, and obviously what has been brought to light today.”

Asked if she had been surprised by it, Swarbrick paused and then said: “I was surprised by the actions of last night [in Parliament]. The position we are in is we have to deal with the facts that are in front of us and we are doing precisely that.”

Asked if Genter had raised the prospect of stepping down, Swarbrick said she would not comment on private conversations that had been held.

Swarbrick said she had not directly contacted the florist and did not have her contact details. “But I’d be more than willing to.”

Genter had been told about the disciplinary process that was under way into the events on Wednesday night, and the subsequent complaint from the florist was also now under discussion.

“I can guarantee we are absolutely including that in our conversations with Julie Anne. We’ve communicated with Julie Anne about the fact we will be undergoing a disciplinary process, because frankly it’s unacceptable.”

She said the party would not wait for any potential privileges committee finding on the events to undertake its disciplinary process. “We have been forthright about the fact that we are willing to do everything to make this right as far as Parliament goes.”

Genter crossed the floor of the debating chamber in Parliament last night and waved a book in the face of National minister Matt Doocey. She has subsequently apologised for her actions.

Green Party MP Julie Anne Genter confronts Matthew Doocey in Parliament on Wednesday.

Swarbrick said they had spoken directly with National’s Nicola Willis and Doocey today, as well as other members of the National Party “and made it clear the behaviour was unacceptable and we make no excuses for it”.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said Genter’s behaviour was “quite unbelievable”. He had checked in with Doocey last night.

NZ First leader Winston Peters and Labour leader Chris Hipkins have also said Genter’s actions were unacceptable.

Former MP Peter Dunne said Genter’s behaviour in the House was “appalling” and a “massive drop in standards and decorum” - but said it’s part of a wider loss of respect for Parliament among MPs over the past few years.

“There’s always been robust debate, there’s always been anger, there’s always been passion, but people used to be able to control the way in which they presented that,” he told Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking.

The Speaker now had to decide whether Genter had breached parliamentary privilege, Dunne said.

He said despite the Greens having a “series of things go wrong” since the election, they were the only party to have significantly increased their support.

“In a way … it doesn’t seem to matter what they do, their support is locked in … but I don’t think that excuses their behaviour.”

Davidson wouldn’t answer whether Genter had displayed similar behaviour in the past or had breached the party’s expectations of behaviour. She was limiting herself to commenting on the actions that took place last night.

“[Her actions] were not good and they were wrong.”

The Greens had an internal MP code of conduct and Genter had breached that.

Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.