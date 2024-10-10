The brother of the Mt Eden Corrections Facility inmate who died in a jail cell killing says he doesn’t want revenge or retribution - just answers as to how and why Andrew Chan Chui was taken out of prison in a coffin.
Andrew Chan Chui was buried in Mangere Lawn Cemetery on Tuesday after he died in the cell 11 days earlier.
At the graveside of his brother, Francis Chan Chui called for calm among the whānau and said seeking revenge would not bring his brother back.
“Andrew’s burial was a celebration of Andrew’s life and not the way he died or where he died,” Francis told the Herald.
“We laughed and we cried and we remembered Andrew the best way possible. I loved my older brother and I miss him dearly.”
“She is heading back to Samoa later this week and has to carry all that hurt.”
Andrew Chan Chui was charged in 2021 with performing an indecent act on a young person and sentenced to home detention on August 13 this year.
His lawyer, Harvena-Ata Cherrington, said the home detention sentence demonstrated the court’s view that the offending was right at the lower end of scale, while also acknowledging Andrew Chan Chui’s mental health issues.
She said the sentence of home detention also meant her client was not required to be registered on the sex offenders list.
On August 15, Andrew Chan Chui was back in prison for breaching home detention. On September 27, he was dead.
Last Saturday outside Mt Eden prison, around 80 people, including members of the Chan Chui whānau, attended a candle-lit vigil. Eight Corrections officers in full kit blocked the main entrance and watched over the vigil.
“We know incarcerated people need to be held accountable for their choices but in this country, it’s hard to find anyone in prison who doesn’t have a history of mental illness and addiction,” Rākete said.
“None of that history is being dealt with as we warehouse people in these misery factories.
“The family had concerns about Andrew’s mental wellbeing and he was the second person to die in Mt Eden this year.”
She said in her opinion, the deaths suggested “Corrections being unwilling to ensure the safety of the lives in their care”.
Corrections Deputy Commissioner of Men’s Prisons David Pattison said that, alongside the police investigation, Corrections would carry out its own internal inquiry and ensure all evidence was provided to the police.
He confirmed Chan Chui was in a double-bunked cell.
“The second prisoner who was residing in the cell has been secured in a single cell while these investigations are ongoing.
“We would like to express our sincere condolences to everyone impacted at this difficult time.
“We acknowledge this will be distressing for staff and other prisoners in the unit and we are providing people with support, including access to chaplains and cultural support where requested.
“All deaths in custody are referred to the coroner for investigation and determination of cause of death.
“An investigation by the independent Corrections Inspectorate will also be carried out.”
Citing privacy reasons, Corrections also refused to discuss what inmate care plans - if any - were in place for Andrew Chan Chui or his cellmate, or why they were double-bunked together in the first place.
“Making the information available would likely prejudice the maintenance of the law, including the prevention, investigation, and detection of offences, and the right to a fair trial,” a spokesperson said.
Joseph Los’e is an award winning journalist and joined NZME in 2022 as Kaupapa Māori Editor. Los’e was a chief reporter, news director at the Sunday News newspaper covering crime, justice and sport. He was also editor of the NZ Truth and prior to joining NZME worked for Urban Māori organisation Whānau Waipareira.