Hannah and Brian Tamaki during a protest last year in Wellington. Photo / Melissa Nightingale

Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki is planning a set of rolling rallies next month claiming the Government is destroying democracy and to show his outrage that the Prime Minister is allowing Dame Jacinda Ardern to continue as special envoy for the Christchurch Call.

“I have stood for our freedoms and rights since 2004 with the Enough is Enough march, and again in 2024 I must stand yet again,” Tamaki said.

“Christopher Luxon is betraying the voters. He is destroying free speech. He is destroying democracy. We must take action.

“I thought we might get to hang up our protest signs for a bit under a National-led Government, but that is not the case. Luxon shows signs of continuing with a similar liberal, socialist, globalist agenda as that of Jacinda.”

Former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern during her valedictory speech in Parliament, Wellington, on April 5, 2023. Photo / Mark Mitchell

“Kiwis voted Luxon and National in, to get Labour, Ardern and Hipkins out … how dare he now invite the monster (Ardern) back in, at the taxpayer’s expense.”

Destroying freedom and speech

Tamaki said Luxon’s consideration of former Prime Minister Ardern’s continued role as the special envoy for the Christchurch Call was an outrage.

The Christchurch Call was originally intended to combat extremist terrorism online after the Christchurch mosque massacre.

“Yet, it’s now veered sharply off track to target areas such as gender-based ‘hatred’ online and AI.

“For those of us with differing opinions, particularly conservative or Christian views, we are directly in the firing line of Jacinda and her Christchurch Call action team.”

Tamaki said wryly he’s not surprised he is a target of Ardern’s.

“I’m not surprised she’s coming after people like me, and wants to shut us down online … if anyone has been a vocal opponent and constant thorn in her side over the years, it’s likely been me with all the protests I organised while she was PM,” Tamaki said.

“This Christchurch Call is a facade to destroying freedom of speech, and promoting the transgender agenda.”

Tamaki also had a crack at Police Minister Mark Mitchell and his “chummy” relationship with police commissioner.

“While Mark Mitchell is chumming it with the worst police commissioner we’ve ever had, the new PM is chumming it with the worst former prime minister we’ve ever had,” Tamaki said.

“But then are we surprised? Only as recently as 2018, Luxon worked for Ardern as the chair of the Prime Minister’s Business Advisory Council. Now he seems to be returning the favour with Ardern working for Luxon continuing in her role as special envoy for the Christchurch Call, the passion project of Ardern.”



