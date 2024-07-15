Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Assassination attempt on Donald Trump opens door for Americans to have that discussion on gun laws – Editorial

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump is rushed off stage during a rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania. Photo / Getty Images

Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump is rushed off stage during a rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania. Photo / Getty Images

EDITORIAL

The failed assassination attempt on a US presidential nominee – former President Donald Trump – has forced America to look at its constitutional right to bear arms, as the spotlight again highlights American

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World