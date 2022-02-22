Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Horowhenua Chronicle

Hinepara gives young Levin trainer Josh Shaw a big cup thirst

5 minutes to read
Avondale Cup winner Hinepara has been given a few days paddock rest following the win.

Avondale Cup winner Hinepara has been given a few days paddock rest following the win.

Paul Williams
By
Paul Williams

Journalist

A little mare with a big heart gave her Levin trainer the biggest win of his career to date in winning the $120,000 Wallen Concreting Avondale Cup (2400m) at Ellerslie last weekend.

Josh Shaw, 37,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.