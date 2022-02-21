Tyler Pennycook, 5.

A Levin five-year-old who survived a stroke in-utero as a baby is all smiles after having been gifted a new trampoline.

Tyler Pennycook, who suffered a stroke at birth and has limited mobility on his right side, had hardly been off the trampoline since it was dropped off in the backyard.

Not only was it fun, the bouncing was helping to strengthen his muscles and improve his range of motion.

Tyler (left) and his brother Logan with the new trampoline.

His mother, Emma McComb, said finding ways for Tyler to engage his right leg to develop muscles is important, which is why a spring-safe trampoline with a safety net was so valuable to his wellbeing.

"The trampoline helps his physical and mental health. He's been on it non-stop and you can see him growing in confidence," she said.

Emma said she doesn't remember much about the day hospital staff took her newborn son away from her.

"I didn't think he was going to survive. It was all a blur," she said.

Tyler bouncing on the new trampoline.

The day after Tyler's birth, he stopped breathing and started having seizures. Doctors performed a lumbar puncture to test for meningitis and when that returned a negative, he was flown to Wellington from Palmerston North.

"Within an hour they stopped the seizures and found out he had a major stroke in utero. They say it was caused by a blood clot during labour," she said.

Tyler's stroke affected his right leg and foot, as well as his speech. He can talk now, but his development was delayed. He also needs annual botox treatment in his leg to relax his muscles.

Tyler loves his new trampoline.

"His muscles aren't as developed in his right leg and he swings it out when he walks. His toes on his right foot are curled up, so doctors will have to break and reset them when he's older."

The trampoline was also something Tyler was able to share and enjoy with others, she said.

"My other son has had all his mates over to play on it and they love it too. They've had the hose on there, they've had balls on there, they've had everything possible on there."

Tyler completing a forward roll flip.

A net around the outside of the trampoline means Tyler can play in it with no risk of falling off, and it also serves to give his mum some much-needed time to herself.

"Having some time where I can do the chores on my own or just relax is important. I don't need to sit and watch him 24/7, because I know he'll be safe."

Tyler has been through a lot in his short time on Earth. It was his first year of primary school this year. His next challenge will be to adapt to school, something that McComb said could take time.

"He thrives off routine; anything that's different is a struggle for him. He'll have a slow integration into school, but he'll get there in the end. He's got the most awesome personality. He's such a happy boy, considering what he's been through – he's a little fighter."

Levin 5-year-old Tyler Pennycook.

The trampoline was part-funded by Satan's Little Helper, a charity initiative developed by national pizza company Hell's Pizza.