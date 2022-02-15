Peter Scadden has written a book about his life in the Salvation Army, including some amazing tales from his overseas missions. Photo / Nikki Carroll

Peter Scadden has written a book about his life in the Salvation Army, including some amazing tales from his overseas missions. Photo / Nikki Carroll

Peter Scadden may come across as quiet and unassuming but from his 20-odd years of overseas missionary service with the Salvation Army he has some fairly eye-opening stories to tell.

After much encouragement from friends and family these stories are now part of a book - 'God's Amazing Protection'.

The book's title comes from a statement made by Scadden's aunty when recalling an event from his early childhood in Nelson.

"In April 1945 [at 6 months old] I was tossed out the second-storey window of our family home, which was on fire, into a blanket held by firemen," said Peter, "showing God had his hand on me even then."

The aftermath of a 9.2 earthquake in Balakot, Pakistan, September 2005. Photo / Supplied

At 21 Peter entered the Salvation Army Corps training college in Wellington for officer training, where he met his future wife, Jeanette.

For the next 17 years, the Scaddens held a number of roles in various Corps around the North Island, while raising three children of their own.

In the early 1980s the Scaddens took their first posting in the South Island, ending up in the Salvation Army's divisional headquarters based in Dunedin by January 1986.

"After three years in Dunedin, we were asked if we would consider an appointment in Fiji," said Peter. "Having felt a calling for overseas service, and with our children now grown, we accepted."

The Salvation Army Corp in Pakistan was very heavily involved in the post-earthquake relief programme in Balakot, September 2005. Photo / Supplied

The couple spent four and half years working in Fiji and Tonga, with the majority of that time being a wonderful experience.

Near the end of the Scaddens' term in the Pacific, a hurricane struck Suva at a level never before experienced - "[afterwards] we called the neighbours together ... organised meals and a clean-up effort," said Peter.

Related articles Floyd the thieving cat inspires new book 17 Nov, 2021 07:50 PM Quick Read

Peter and Jeanette came back to New Zealand in March 1993 for a brief interlude before being asked to take on an appointment in Africa in early 1994.

The Scaddens' first African posting was to Zambia and Malawi for four years, which was a very special time for the couple - "we loved the opportunity to share God's word ... it was very moving to see [people's] response and desire to serve [as well]."

The couple headed home to New Zealand in December 1997 to spend some time with family then, when readying to return to Zambia in January 1998, were advised they were now to be appointed to Rwanda.

The mission to Pakistan included helping to rebuild a school high in the mountains behind Balakot that had been destroyed by the 2005 quake. Photo / Peter Scadden

This appointment was only a few years after the 100 days of genocide that occurred in 1994, and many of those employed by the Salvation Army in Rwanda had been affected by this horrific event.

With the constant tension in the country as a result of the genocide, Peter and Jeanette felt the need to move on, so in early 2000 the couple took an appointment in Congo-Brazzaville.

During their time in this part of the world, there was a constant threat to foreigners due to ongoing warfare.

Peter also had two life-threatening medical events while based in Congo, both of which resulted in him ending up in hospital in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The couple flew home to New Zealand at the end of 2004, then headed off to Pakistan in September 2005.

Peter Scadden has self-published a book of his life in the Salvation Army corps. Photo / Nikki Carroll

Ten days after the Scaddens' arrival in Lahore, Pakistan was rocked by a 9.2 magnitude earthquake which resulted in huge destruction in the northern part of the country.

Peter and Jeanette were immediately involved in a relief programme based in the city of Balakot – "we helped organise and distribute tents, water and foodstuffs ... among those affected by the earthquake."

Over the next couple of years in Pakistan, the couple had a few more dangerous experiences, which culminated in the murder of one of their colleagues on September 27, 2007.

The couple were rushed out of the country in the middle of the night due to the danger their lives were in, and returned to New Zealand suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Eighteen months later the Scaddens had to return to Pakistan as leading witnesses in the case for the prosecution in regard to their colleague's death.

During this time, they again felt God's protection as they narrowly avoided being killed during a suicide bombing in Lahore.

The couple made the decision not to take on any more leadership roles after they returned home to Upper Hutt and Peter began working on his book.

After the Scaddens moved to Levin in early 2021, Peter self-published 'God's Amazing Protection' through a local printing company with the support of two other local writers.

The book is now available for sale and any profits made will be sent to the Salvation Army mission in Zambia to support local children there.

If you'd like a copy of the book, email peter_scadden@yahoo.co.nz or phone 021 042 5102.