Head tutor Paul Dicken.

A Levin chef tutor who had cooked canapes for Camilla Parker-Bowles and worked at a host of high-end restaurants always comes back to the basics.

After decades in the industry, Horowhenua Learning Centre-based lecturer Paul Dicken said he still didn't have a favourite dish above all others.

The self-confessed "metatarian" said you can't beat the taste of simple food done well.

"I don't have a favourite dish ... probably simple food done really, really well. It's probably the hardest to do, because there is nothing to hide behind," he said.

Dicken was now passing on that attention to detail to the latest induction of budding chefs at HLC in Levin, coming to the centre a year ago after working for almost eight years as a cordon bleu tutor based in Wellington.

With the outbreak of Covid-19 bringing a halt to the overseas students seeking his sought-after tuition, an opportunity came to take up a new post in Levin, bringing with him four decades of experience with food.

His own culinary journey started as a 16-year-old in Burnley, Lancashire, training during the week and working in kitchens on weekends to gain experience.

A move to New Zealand with his young family saw him work at Icon restaurant at Te Papa and also The White House in Wellington, and for four years he had his own restaurant in Lower Hutt called Trafalgar Square.

He was encouraged to apply for the job as a tutor at Cordon Bleu eight years ago and had been passing on his knowledge ever since.

The best aspect of cooking food was that it wasn't discriminatory. Anyone could be taught to cook, and age was no barrier to enrolling, Dicken said.

He said it was satisfying watching people grow in skill and confidence and go on to forge careers in all aspects of the industry.

"It is satisfying seeing someone come through, to see their competence grow. They have a lot to learn in a year and they are really awesome," he said.

"But probably the most important thing is work ethic. You don't have to be the greatest chef in the world, a good old-fashioned work ethic is probably the most important thing, and more important now than it's ever been."

A highlight of the learning year was hosting instant restaurants that members of the public could attend, presenting them with food of restaurant standard and pushing the boat out each time with the difficulty of dishes.

Despite spending all day in the kitchen through the course of a working week, he was more than happy for the chance to put on some music, don the apron and cook for family and friends on weekends.

"I love cooking. It never feels like work," he said.

Meanwhile, it had been the hope of the faculty to provide courses soon for people working as chefs to gain further industry qualifications, although the initiative was still in the planning stage.

Dicken said it made sense to tailor it to allow people to continue working at the same time and complete much of the theory at home.