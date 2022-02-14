Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Horowhenua Chronicle

Dutch treasure chest opens at Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom in Foxton

6 minutes to read
Jim Harper and the locked sea chest

Jim Harper and the locked sea chest

Paul Williams
By
Paul Williams

Journalist

Foxton man Jim Harper loves a challenge and a good ol' treasure hunt.

The antiques restorer, clocks and music box collector, and micro-engineer was presented with a locked chest that belonged to a ship sailed

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.