Horowhenua district councillor Piri-Hira Tukapua is not vaccinated against Covid-19.

The third-term councillor has a family history of cardiovascular disease. Heart conditions including myocarditis have claimed the lives of several of her close whanau, she said.

Tukapua, who is pregnant expecting her second child this year, gave birth to her first child Cyrus by emergency caesarean section last year.

She said she was under a specialist obstetrician throughout her first pregnancy due to her family medical history, and spent nine hours in recovery following the birth with concern for her heart rate.

Horowhenua district councillor Piri-Hira Tukapua with newborn baby Cyrus in the council chamber a year ago.

On July 21, Medsafe NZ published an Alert Communication on the identification of myocarditis and pericarditis as a new but rare side effect of vaccination with the Comirnaty vaccine (Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine).

Those health concerns were the reason Tukapua was vaccine hesitant and had chosen not to be vaccinated.

She said there were genuine reasons why some people weren't being vaccinated. Not all unvaccinated people feared conspiracy or were anti-establishment.

"There are some varied and valid reasons why people are not getting vaccinated," she said.

Horowhenua district councillor Piri-Hira Tukapua.

"When weighing up the risks and benefits in my case, the risks are too high."

If people were pressured into mandatory vaccination then the Government should accept all liability and compensate for any AEFI or serious complications.

"If government said they would accept all liability ... but they won't. How can it be forced on you without providing some level of security?" she said.

Tukapua said there was confusion over vaccine exemptions. She inquired with a local GP but said even her doctor was uncertain as to what the guidelines were.

"Based on the criteria available online at the time, I qualified. But the next week I didn't," she said.

Tukapua said it created a situation where unvaccinated ratepayers could be right to expect a reduction in rates if they were unable to access facilities they were charged for in their annual rates bill.

"Surely you cannot be excluded from something you are paying for," she said.

"Not everyone is taking that stance that they don't want to be around someone who is unvaccinated."

Horowhenua district councillor Piri-Hira Tukapua attending the Taitoko Primary School Reunion in 2019.

Should proof of vaccination be required to enter council facilities, she suggested the rules be pliable to allow people with a 72-hour negative test result to enter the facilities, or perhaps designate days or hours when only vaccinated people could use the facilities.

"To date, despite my vaccination status I have been treated the same by my fellow councillors and for that I'm grateful."

Tukapua had never once been told she couldn't attend a council meeting, although that will probably change as HDC looks to firm up its vaccination stance at a full council meeting this afternoon.

She said HDC's new interim chief, executive David Wright, has recommended that council take a low-tolerance approach and that a valid My Vaccine Pass be produced to enter all main public facilities.

A valid My Vaccine Pass would be required for public entry to the Horowhenua District Council building, Te Takere, Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, Shannon Library, Levin Aquatic Centre, Foxton Pool and Shannon School Pool.

It would also extend to all council meetings, requiring Tukapua to attend remotely by Zoom.