The convoy clogged traffic through Levin this morning.

An anti-vaccination mandate protest convoy travelling to Parliament this morning might have done well to get up a bit earlier to avoid lengthy traffic delays.

The bottleneck that is State Highway 1 in and out of the nation's capital can be constipated at the best of times.

As any regular commuter or tradie will tell you, if you want a guaranteed smooth run then it's best to get going at sunrise.

Two protesters at the southernmost traffic lights on State Highway 1 at Levin this morning.

The Kelly Fox Traffic Update page, a site popular with commuters travelling to and from Wellington, said at 8.40am this morning the state highway was extremely clogged southbound from Levin to Paraparaumu.

The number of vehicles was swelling as people joined in the protest convoy along the way to Wellington.

"There are around just under 1000 vehicles and growing," the page said.

The convoy passed through Levin at its peak at 8am this morning. The toots and hollers and jaa-hooing lasted almost an hour, and multiple sets of lights changes between the two main-street intersections.

The Kelly Fox page said the protest convoy was planning to use SH1 then pull off at Murphy St en route to Parliament.

People came out to support the convoy on its way through Levin.

"SH1 is really really slow south into, through and out of Levin due to the convoy. At a standstill most of the way. Rolling south into Otaki now at about 30k and through Te Horo and onto the expressway at Peka Peka."

"Many are going 20kms along the expressway toward Paraparaumu. Still more back all the way to Levin."



"South into Mackays Crossing Paekākāriki is queued halfway back to Raumati and slow

Elsewhere it's all fine, including all of northbound."