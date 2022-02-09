Ashley Johnston

A New Zealand White Sox softball international is training with a local men's team to keep her skills sharp.

Ashley Johnston said the drive to Wellington to train with her club side Te Aroha after finishing work at Placemakers in Levin wasn't practical because it meant early knock-offs, then getting home to the family late.

So to keep her skills sharp Johnston trains with the Levin United Mens team every Thursday evening on the diamond at Playford Park, a short drive from her home. United is the only senior side in Horowhenua.

United Mens coach Adam Hori Te Pa said they were only too happy to help Johnston out. It made sense, especially when training consisted of universal fielding drills and batting practice not too dissimilar to any other team training.

"I'm very thankful. I knew Adam through softball and some of the team through tournaments so it was nice to have that link," she said.

"It doesn't matter too much where you train as long as you are doing the basics constantly."

Ashley Johnston in action for the White Sox last year.

Johnston's softball career is notable for the comeback of all comebacks. After first gaining selection to the White Sox as a 17-year-old, she stepped back from the game as raising her two children took precedence.

But as Cassidy, now 10, and Jaxon, 8, grew, so did Johnston's desire to play softball again, and she set her sights on trying to make the White Sox after years away from the scene.

"I always had a feeling inside that I wasn't finished. I always had that intention to make it back. But good things take time," she said.

"There is a lot of talent in New Zealand so I knew it would be hard bouncing back, being a fulltime mum too."

It was a special day when she regained a spot in the White Sox two years ago, after eight years away from the national team.

"It was extremely overwhelming. There were tears running down my cheeks," she said.

Johnston was named in the White Sox squad for qualifying games ahead of the Tokyo Olympics and was also part of the wider squad that will split into two teams for an internal series in April that will include age-grade men's teams.

The specialist second base comes from a softball family in Waikato and grew up playing for the Melville club before the family moved to Wellington when she was 15, where she initially played for Saints before joining Te Aroha.

Both her parents were avid players. Older sisters Kylie Tipene made the White Sox and Angie Everson was a non-travelling reserve, and younger brother Jay Johnston played for New Zealand at age-grade level.

Johnston said she moved to Levin from Wellington a year ago in search of a better lifestyle and applied for a transfer from the Hutt Valley.

"I just wanted a change from big-city life. Somewhere relaxing and peaceful. Levin has been amazing," she said.

"The kids are thriving here. It's definitely home now."