The last time a hot-air balloon festival was held in Levin was in 2016. Photo: Charles Bagnall

A three-day hot air balloon festival in Levin is planned for Queen's Birthday Weekend next year.

Organisers of the new "Fire Up Levin" have confirmed the June 2023 date for the balloon resurrection, after initially hoping to stage the event on Labour Weekend this year.

But what's another year? It's been a long time coming, as its popular predecessor Light Up Levin ran successfully every year from 2005 until 2016 when it was last held.

Event organiser and student balloon pilot Glen Smith said he was amazed how organically the panning of a new festival came about.

"I never planned to organise a balloon festival, it just kind of happened. The event originally was to bring a few balloons to Levin one long weekend and go for a fly, weather allowing, and it grew from there," he said.

"If it wasn't for our amazing committee the idea would never have had the chance to become a reality."

Hot-air balloons over Lake Wakatipu in winter last year.

"Our plan was to hold the first balloon festival over Labor Weekend this year, but with the ongoing challenges we faced with Covid and restrictions and our last lockdown it did put us behind schedule.

"Last month we did make the decision to change the festival dates to Queen's Birthday Weekend for the reason we need calm, stable weather for hot-air ballooning and Labour Weekend tends to be a windy time of the year.

"We are still in the planning stages for the festival and currently working on securing the necessary funding to hold the festival.

"Levin is a great place to fly hot-air balloons and we want to keep this event going for the long considerable future. Our plan is to hold a balloon festival every second year and bring something new to each festival, meaning no two festivals will be the same.

"We have some big ideas for the future events. One of our future goals for the event will be to bring special-shaped balloons to the festival, including international balloon pilots from the likes of America and Australia.

"During the festival each morning - weather permitting - the balloons will be flying from different locations around Levin where they will be partaking in a series of games."

On Saturday, June 3, there will be a night glow where balloons are lit while grounded.

"This is a family-friendly event where you can see the balloons light up to the sound of music. There will be kids' rides, live music and the chance to see some amazing supercars - Ferraris, Lamborghinis and McLarens and much more.

A photo of Levin taken by local man Nathan Murray from inside a hot-air balloon in 2016 in the final year of Light Up Levin. At the same time there was a caravan jubilee at Levin Showgrounds.

"More will be confirmed closer to the time and ticket sales at the gate on the day. If we cannot hold the festival on Saturday it will be postponed to Sunday [June] 4th," he said.

Sunday will be a fun day, where visitors can meet and greet pilots and see the balloons up close. The festival will also go live on Tick Tok and organisers can answer your questions about hot-air balloons.

On Monday June 5, on the festival's final day, balloon enthusiasts are planning a mass ascension, which Glen says they'll discuss more as the festival draws closer.

"Make sure you are up early to see them and we will be updating our Facebook page each day if the balloons will be flying and the best locations to see them," he said.

"If you haven't already, follow us on Facebook, that way you will be kept up to date, including competitions we are running.

Festival organisers are also looking for volunteers, Glen said.

"If you would like to be part of our awesome team, please email us at info.fireuplevin@gmail.com."