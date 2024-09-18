Horowhenua District Mayor Bernie Wanden was the parade Reviewing Officer when 21st Supply Company exercised its right to march down the main street of Foxton for a charter parade on Thursday, September 12. Photo / Ilona Hanne
Bayonets were fixed, swords were drawn, and Foxton’s Main St was transformed into a parade ground on Thursday last week when the Army came to town.
Members of the 21st Supply Company of the 2nd Combat Support Services Battalion, Royal New Zealand Army Logistics Regiment (RNZALR) marched along Main St in what is known as a charter parade, for which the regiment has held the right to hold one since 2010.
Image 1 of 51: Company Sergeant Major, Warrant Officer Class Two Erin Smith marches the company along Foxton's Main Street during 21st Supply Company's charter parade. Photo / Ilona Hanne
A charter parade is a tradition going back centuries and signifies the bond between the military and the people of the town or city where it is held. A military unit with a close connection to a particular place is, through the granting of the charter, permitted to march through the streets with “drums beating, colours flying, bayonets fixed and swords drawn”.
Mayor Bernie Wanden, speaking at the parade, reflected on the bond between 21st Supply Company and the community of Foxton.
“You are Foxton’s soldiers,” he said, and thanked them for all they had done for the town over the years.
“The charter has meaning and significance for all of us,” he said, adding it was “an absolute pleasure” to be in Foxton for the parade.
The parade was led by the officer commanding, Major Matthew Horn, and the company Sergeant Major, Warrant Officer Class Two Erin Smith. As mayor of Horowhenua District, Wanden was invited to inspect the parade as reviewing officer, accompanied by theColonel Commandant of the Royal New Zealand Army Logistics Regiment Brigadier Jonathan Broadley.
The charter itself was supported by kai rakau, with corporals Malik Priestley and Jucey Redshaw-King serving as escorts to the charter. As the parade progressed along Main St, a formal challenge was enacted, with police community Sergeant Bernard O’Brien calling the parade to halt.
“Halt, who goes there?” he called, to which Major Horn replied, “We are the soldiers of 21st Supply Company, 2nd Combat Services Support Battalion, Royal New Zealand Army Logistics Regiment. Exercising our right and privilege to march the streets of Foxton with swords drawn, colours flying, bayonets fixed and drums beating.”
“I acknowledge your right. With the mayor and councillors of Foxton’s authority, you may pass,” O’Brien responded.
The charter itself was handed by charter bearer Captain James Austin to John Girling, a Te Awahou Foxton Community Board member, to be read out to all present.
Facing the mayor, Girling and other guests, 21st Supply Company performed the Royal New Zealand Army Logistics Regiment Haka, before Private Lilly Williams and Major Matthew Horn placed a wreath at Foxton’s cenotaph in remembrance of all who had served in the past.
Ilona Hanne is a Taranaki-based journalist who covers breaking and community news from across the region. She has worked for NZME since 2011.