“You are Foxton’s soldiers,” he said, and thanked them for all they had done for the town over the years.

“The charter has meaning and significance for all of us,” he said, adding it was “an absolute pleasure” to be in Foxton for the parade.

Mayor Bernie Wanden was the parade reviewing officer when 21st Supply Company held its charter parade in Foxton. Photo / Ilona Hanne

The parade was led by the officer commanding, Major Matthew Horn, and the company Sergeant Major, Warrant Officer Class Two Erin Smith. As mayor of Horowhenua District, Wanden was invited to inspect the parade as reviewing officer, accompanied by the Colonel Commandant of the Royal New Zealand Army Logistics Regiment Brigadier Jonathan Broadley.

The charter itself was supported by kai rakau, with corporals Malik Priestley and Jucey Redshaw-King serving as escorts to the charter. As the parade progressed along Main St, a formal challenge was enacted, with police community Sergeant Bernard O’Brien calling the parade to halt.

Charter bearer Captain James Austin handed the charter to John Girling, a Te Awahou Foxton Community Board member, to be read out at the charter parade in Foxton on Thursday, September 12. Photo / Ilona Hanne

“Halt, who goes there?” he called, to which Major Horn replied, “We are the soldiers of 21st Supply Company, 2nd Combat Services Support Battalion, Royal New Zealand Army Logistics Regiment. Exercising our right and privilege to march the streets of Foxton with swords drawn, colours flying, bayonets fixed and drums beating.”

“I acknowledge your right. With the mayor and councillors of Foxton’s authority, you may pass,” O’Brien responded.

21st Supply Company performed the Royal New Zealand Army Logistics Regiment Haka after the company's charter parade in Foxton on Thursday, September 12. Photo / Ilona Hanne

The charter itself was handed by charter bearer Captain James Austin to John Girling, a Te Awahou Foxton Community Board member, to be read out to all present.

Private Lilly Williams and Major Matthew Horn placed wreaths at Foxton's cenotaph after 21st Supply Company of the 2nd Combat Services Battalion exercised its right to march down the main street of Foxton for a charter parade. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Facing the mayor, Girling and other guests, 21st Supply Company performed the Royal New Zealand Army Logistics Regiment Haka, before Private Lilly Williams and Major Matthew Horn placed a wreath at Foxton’s cenotaph in remembrance of all who had served in the past.

