Horowhenua Savage Club hall to be the venue of a new group for local aspiring entertainers. Photo / Supplied

A local social club which traditionally provides musical entertainment to senior citizens clubs and retirement villages has been unable to continue this outreach with current Covid restrictions.

So club members have now shifted their focus to providing opportunities and support for local young and not-so-young aspiring entertainers, according to Ross Nicholson, secretary for the Horowhenua Savage Club.

"We are promoting a new group to be called Melody Makers, intended for singers and players of musical instruments who are not yet confident enough to do a public performance," said Nicholson.

Horowhenua Savage Club members performing as a Christmas Choir to entertain locals. Photo / Supplied

The club is aware there are many opportunities for experienced performers to join local organisations that enrich the cultural scene in the Horowhenua area and are hopeful in time the members of Melody Makers will gain enough confidence to join those groups.

There will be evening sessions for the group held on Thursdays at the Savage Club Hall, 26 Parker Avenue, Levin, starting February 17 at 7.30pm.

As the Savage Club is promoting Melody Makers, there will be no charge for entrance to the hall or membership of the group for the performers. The group is open to all ages from schoolchildren up to pensioners.

Horowhenua Savage Club secretary, Ross Nicholson, displaying his not so hidden musical talents. Photo / Supplied

There will be Savage Club members present each week to unlock the piano, set up the microphones and provide advice and a cup of tea. An electric guitar will also be available.

"[From March], the last Thursday of each month will be an open session when [the Melody Makers] can invite their friends to showcase what they have been working on that month," said Nicholson.

As per current requirements masks will need to be worn and vaccine passes shown on entry for those members older than 12 years and 3 months.

However, Nicholson said masks will not have to be worn by performers as the stage will be suitably distanced from other members present.

If you'd like to know more about Melody Makers, give Ross Nicholson a call on 021 0870 9326.