Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Horowhenua Chronicle

Lack of safe water for motorhomes in Foxton irks caravanner

5 minutes to read
Foxton's new motorhome park has already attracted visitors, who seem to love it.

Foxton's new motorhome park has already attracted visitors, who seem to love it.

Janine Baalbergen
By
Janine Baalbergen

Editor, Horowhenua Chronicle

Lack of potable (water you can drink safely) at the rest stop and waste dumping station for motorhomes on Foxton's Victoria St (in between the rugby league clubhouse and the squash club facilities) has riled

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.