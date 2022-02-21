World Day of Prayer 2022 artwork representing freedom, justice and God's peace and forgiveness. Image / Supplied

The World Day of Prayer (WDP) is an international movement led by Christian women of many cultures and has been officially celebrated in New Zealand since 1931.

The movement holds prayer services on the first Friday in March in over 170 countries and focuses on a different country each year.

The service is designed to enlighten the congregation of the history, people and culture of the country that is creating the WDP format for that year.

England, Wales and Northern Ireland have come together as a single World Day of Prayer organisation to present the service in 2022 - recognising their differences but also their common ground.

Levin's Uniting Church is hosting this year's World Day of Prayer on Friday, March 4 from 10am. Photo / Supplied

The theme for this year is based on the letter the prophet Jeremiah wrote to the exiles in Babylonia - I know the Plans I have for You – Jeremiah 29:1-14.

English artist Angie Fox, who is an embroiderer and vestment designer, has created the featured artwork for 2022. The medium used is textile - specifically embroidery, appliqué and metalwork.

Fox created several images to depict keywords from the bible reading, which represents 2022 WDP's theme, including:

Freedom: an open door to a pathway across an endless open vista.

Justice: broken chains.

God's Peace and Forgiveness: the dove of peace and a peace lily breaking through the pavement.

Levin Uniting Church spokeswoman Beth Berry said it was wonderful churches in New Zealand got to be the first to celebrate this special day in the Christian calendar.

"Various churches in Levin host this special annual service on a rotational basis – this year it's the turn of the Uniting Church in collaboration with the Anglican church," she said.

Offerings collected during the prayer services go to projects chosen by each country's WDP national committee.

World Day of Prayer Aotearoa New Zealand worked with Christian World Service, the Bible Society and the Interchurch Council for Hospital Chaplaincy, when selecting projects to help fund.

"Women create these WDP programmes, and in some countries, this is the only chance women get to speak," said Berry.

Members of all denominations are welcome to come along to the Uniting Church, Oxford St, Levin, on Friday, March 4, at 10am, to celebrate World Day of Prayer with each other.

Vaccination passes are required and face masks must be worn.

If you want to know any more about this celebration you can contact Eileen Bolitho on 368-2671 or Beth Berry on 368-2260.