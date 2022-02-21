Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Horowhenua Chronicle

Levin doctor, 73, takes up six-month position at hospital in Zambia

5 minutes to read
Dr Martie Gray.

Dr Martie Gray.

Paul Williams
By
Paul Williams

Journalist

A Levin doctor's idea of retirement is joining a Third World African hospital in the middle of a global pandemic.

Dr Martie Gray, 73, boarded a flight earlier this week to take a position at

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.