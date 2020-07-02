Four months after closing its doors because of the Covid-19 pandemic, Tokyo Disney Resort has reopened - with new social distancing guidelines in place.

Visitors will need to wear face masks and go through temperature checks, among other rules.

One rule in particular has left some prospective visitors baffled: visitors are told to refrain from screaming loudly on rides.

The rule has been put in place in an effort to avoid the possible spreading of the virus.

Visitors are also encouraged to keep hands clean and refrain from making cash payments.

Tokyo Disneyland has reopened for the first time in four months after suspending operations amid the coronavirus pandemic. Photo / AP

The theme park reopened yesterday, much to the delight of the crowd who queued for the rides.

Tokyo has recorded the highest number of coronavirus cases in Japan.

The city has allowed amusement parks to re-open from mid-June, with restrictions.

Japan lifted its national state of emergency in late May.

Tokyo Disney Resort, consisting of both Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea, received more than 32.5 million visitors in 2018.

It will operate at 50 per cent capacity until further notice and all parades and shows remain suspended.