The owner of a Honda driving around Auckland with the eye-catching number plate "C0V1D" says it is a tribute to a friend who recovered from the virus.

Daniel, who did not want his last name revealed, said there had been nothing but positive feedback about it.

And while driving around Auckland, he was often waved down by strangers who wanted to get a photo or video of the unique personalised plate.

Daniel says his eye-catching number plate is a tribute to a friend. Photo / Supplied

"I decided to get it to as a bit of humour to get into people, whenever people see it they always start smiling," Daniel said.

"One of my friends, he actually has recovered from Covid-19. It was a big deal for us ... and it was a really sad time for all our friends.

"Once I got it and showed it to him he had a good laugh and really made my day when he had a good laugh out of it."

There are at least two other vehicles with Covid-19 number plates driving around New Zealand, as "COVID" and "COV1D" had already taken before Daniel ordered his.

The number plate, which is red and also has the words "Corona 2020" above the plate numbers and "19" below, cost $1200.

The price for a standard personalised plate was normally $999, Daniel said, but because he added extra colours and words it was more expensive.

Daniel ordered the unique number plate for his 2011 Honda CR-Z during lockdown but it did not arrive until after it ended.

Living in Papatoetoe, South Auckland, Daniel said the number plate was bringing joy to strangers on the side of the road as well as his group of friends.

"People usually start taking pictures so I slow down, I don't mind," he said.

"Some people have flagged me down who want to make Tik Tok videos so I do stop for them to make videos."

Yesterday marked two weeks since the country had its last new case of Covid-19.

Only one active case remained and the combined total of confirmed and probable cases remained at 1504, the Ministry of Health said.

Daniel says the feedback about his Honda CR-Z number plate has been positive. Photo / Supplied

The total number of recovered cases also remained unchanged at 1481, meanwhile, 22 people have died from the virus.

The friend of Daniel's who had the virus was doing well since recovering but was being reclusive after being judged by others, Daniel said.

Other New Zealanders who had Covid-19 have said they had been treated like "lepers" and abused on social media.

This week, director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said he had been contacted by people who had recovered but were struggling to be accepted.

Experts are calling for the stigma to end.