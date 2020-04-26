Just shy of 600,000 Kiwis have already had the flu jab this year, more than double the number of those vaccinated this time last year.

Associate Health Minister Julie Anne Genter said that despite the national lockdown, the record-breaking vaccination programme immunised a number of those at risk.

"Last year only one in four New Zealanders got their flu vaccine, while this year we are on track for more than one in three New Zealanders to get vaccinated.

"We have done all we can in this unprecedented situation of high demand to ensure it is going to those who need it most."

While the flu vaccination does not protect again Covid-19, it reduces the burden on the healthcare system, which sees a surge in flu cases come winter.

Paired with coronavirus patients, hospitals could quickly be swamped.

"We have moved quickly to get more people vaccinated, earlier, to limit the spread of the flu - so that fewer people end up in hospital and put more pressure on our hospitals during a busy time with Covid-19," Genter said.

"This Government started early to make flu vaccines available to priority groups - such as healthcare workers and the elderly - to help maintain the capacity of the healthcare system if Covid-19 cases were higher."

Over 587,000 Kiwis have been vaccinated this year, more than double that of this time last year - at 290,000.

Two-thirds of that number were to people aged over 65, and the vaccine was administered to 5712 pregnant women.

"We know doctors, nurses and pharmacies have been busy at a very stressful time, so I want to thank them for their extraordinary work in administering so many vaccines so early this year," Genter said.

A record number of Kiwis have had the flu jab this year. Photo / Getty Images

The jab was initially restricted to priority groups - young children with severe respiratory illnesses, people with certain chronic conditions, those 65 and over, pregnant women and frontline health workers.

From today, those restrictions are lifted, with further stocks of vaccine to be released to stock already in the community.



"According to our records, there are nearly 700,000 vaccine doses across the country that have not yet been recorded as administered," Genter said.

"We are working to get flu vaccines to those who need them the most as fast as possible. That's why we are asking for those essential workers who are still at work to be next in line for getting immunised – like supermarket workers."

She asked those who were young, healthy and at low risk due to Covid-19 precautions to leave the remaining stock of flu vaccines to those that need it the most.

"Pharmac is seeking additional stock and we have more doses in the country this year than ever before, however there is not infinite supply, so let's continue to look after each other by making sure we get flu vaccines to those who need them most.

"Working together, we can ensure that our flu vaccine campaign reaches the most vulnerable and protects our whole health system this winter."

FluTracker, an online system tracking the spread of influenza symptoms, has recorded lower levels of flu-like illness this year compared to normal - which highlighted the success of the vaccination programme and the level 4 efforts, Genter said.

Anyone who wants to get the influenza vaccine should ring their GP or pharmacist to make an appointment.

"I want to acknowledge that while providers may have found it difficult given the high demand, they have done an excellent job," Genter said.

"I ask that people are patient with their doctor, nurse or pharmacist as we deal with this unprecedented demand."

