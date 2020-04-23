The director general of health has issued an apology to the family of one the latest victims to succumb to the deadly Covid-19 virus, as the toll in New Zealand rises to 16.

Ashley Bloomfield apologised for "creating false hope" when he referred to the woman as "stable" in a public media briefing yesterday.

The day prior he had also said none of the patients in hospital were critical.

However, 62-year-old Jocelyn Finlayson had been in ICU for two weeks before she died overnight.

Bloomfield told media today she had been "very unwell" in intensive care in Dunedin Hospital and had an underlying health condition.

"While her family had not able to visit her over the past few weeks, arrangements were made for them to be with her last night as she passed away," he said.

Bloomfield said he would be contacting the family personally, while Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said they would work on the classifications to avoid a repeat.

Finlayson was the second person from Invercargill to lose their life to the virus.

Her daughter Nicole earlier spoke to RNZ about the upset Bloomfield's words had caused.

She was initially elated when she heard the media briefing on Tuesday, thinking her mother's condition must have changed since they had spoken to doctors that morning.

"I rang my dad to see if he had received a further update from the hospital, he hadn't," she told RNZ.

"I rang the hospital and they confirmed she was still critical. This was a little heartbreaking."

It made her question the accuracy of the information in the press conferences and she worried people would not understand how serious the situation was.

The Ministry of Health said the medical terminology it used for "stable" meant there had been no change in a patient's condition.

The fact the person was in intensive care denoted the seriousness of their condition, it said in a statement.

A Southern District Health Board spokeswoman said yesterday the woman had been in ICU for two weeks.

Her condition was yesterday described as stable but critical.

Southland has had some of the highest rates of Covid-19 and two of the largest clusters.

- With the Otago Daily Times



