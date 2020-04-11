Boris Johnson has told friends that he owes his life to doctors and nurses at St Thomas' Hospital, where he was treated in intensive care for coronavirus.

The British Prime Minister said his care had been "exemplary", adding: "I can't thank them enough." Now well enough to sit up and read in bed, Johnson has been revisiting the Tintin books, which he first devoured as a child.

The Telegraph understands the books were sent to the Prime Minister's bedside by his family, as Carrie Symonds, his pregnant fianceé, wrote to him daily, when he was still too unwell to read texts and WhatsApp messages. She included the latest scan of the couple's unborn baby and printouts of pictures of NHS staff across the country wishing Johnson well.

On Saturday, No 10 said Johnson continued to make "very good progress" in hospital after leaving St Thomas' intensive care unit on Thursday.

The Prime Minister was admitted to hospital last Sunday but Downing Street insisted his admission was strictly "precautionary" so Johnson could undergo further tests after as his coronavirus symptoms persisted.