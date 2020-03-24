A checkout agent at Auckland Airport is calling on the Ministry of Health to change its coronavirus testing requirements after she was turned away.

The woman, who asked not to be named, started coughing three days ago and thought it best to try and get tested, just in case.

However, because she had not been overseas recently or was not aware if she had been in contact with a confirmed case, medical staff were unable to test her.

The woman was bewildered and tried to explain she could have been exposed after dealing with thousands of people at the international terminal.

"What if I checked in someone who was a confirmed case?" the woman told the Herald.

"We work at the airport, we're meeting with all these people that come in. The policy needs to change to include at least airport staff."

The woman did not present other symptoms of coronavirus, which included fever and difficulty breathing.

Forty new confirmed cases of Covid-19 were announced on Tuesday afternoon by Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield.

The new cases, along with 13 probable cases took the New Zealand total to 155 as of Tuesday - six were in hospital, meanwhile 12 had recovered.

Most of the new cases had a history of overseas travel but not all flight details had been confirmed. In total, there were four cases of community transmission.

At present, there was no vaccine for Covid-19 and no specific treatment, however medical care could treat most symptoms.

People who had symptoms and had been overseas recently, or in contact with a confirmed case, were advised to contact Healthline on 0800 358 5453.