Finance Minister Grant Robertson say the Government may bring May's Budget forward to help with the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

Roberton spoke to Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking a day after announcing the Government's unprecedented $12.1 billion coronavirus spending package.

The plan – "the most significant peace-time economic plan in modern New Zealand history" – has been almost universally welcomed.

It came on the same day as New Zealand reported the most number of new cases of the virus - up four to a total of 12, including a Dunedin school student.

Advertisement

Robertson told Newstalk ZB this morning that the extra winter payment was to ensure that older New Zealanders due to be affected - having to stay indoors more and longer - would be supported.

Robertson said the Government's move was about supporting workers and the country's most vulnerable people - beneficiaries and the elderly - at this time.

"This is a balanced package. It is about both boosting demand and also supporting our most vulnerable."

The scale of the spending has been described as bold, strong and "suitably aggressive" and comes as Robertson admitted yesterday that a recession in New Zealand "is almost certain".

Robertson would not be swayed around questions as to why those on welfare were seemingly getting a huge boost of support over workers who would be largely affected if jobs went.

He said it was important that all New Zealanders were supported.

The Finance Minister also acknowledged that the District Health Boards around the country would be supported by the Government as the outbreak continued.

"There will inevitably be more cases," he said.

He also touched on the idea that the Budget may be announced earlier than initially planned; saying that that was the next "big" financial task to be addressed.

Advertisement

On export, he said there was no doubt the industry would be affected particularly when remembering that airlines are also being heavily affected in the coronavirus saga.

Although he was keeping optimistic, he said: "The reality is that this a global disruption."