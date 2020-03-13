Ivanka Trump has self-isolated after she was pictured with Australian Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton days before he tested positive for coronavirus.

The move comes after NZ First's Tracey Martin, who was with Dutton and Ivanka Trump last week at a meeting for Five Eyes partners focused on fighting online child exploitation in Washington DC, has since also gone into isolation.

Martin will be tested for the disease today, and expects to get the results on Sunday.

Yesterday 🇦🇺 Home Affairs @PeterDutton_MP joins @IvankaTrump, Attorney General Barr & our five eyes partners 🇺🇸🇬🇧🇨🇦🇳🇿 to fight online child exploitation. We heard from 9 brave survivors & announced principles that technology companies should implement to protect children online pic.twitter.com/3ifeJnGJPI — Australia in the US 🇦🇺🇺🇸 (@AusintheUS) March 6, 2020

The White House confirmed Ivanka Trump was showing no symptoms of the coronavirus, and did not need to self-quarantine, but had decided to isolate herself at her home.

"The White House is aware that Mr Dutton tested positive for Covid-19. He was asymptomatic during the interaction," Deere said in a statement.

"Exposures from the case were assessed and the White House Medical Unit confirmed, in accordance with CDC guidance, that Ivanka is exhibiting no symptoms and does not need to self-quarantine. She worked from home today out of an abundance of caution until guidance was given," Deere continued.

The statement did not say if Ivanka Trump had been tested for the coronavirus.

A day after being photographed with Dutton and Martin, she attended an event at Mar-a-Lago with her father and Brazilian president, Jair Bolsonaro, who had allegedly tested positive for the virus, but has since denied the reports.

US President Donald Trump has since declared the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency, as Washington struggles with providing Americans with relief and officials race to slow the spread of the outbreak.

Speaking from the Rose Garden, Trump said: "I am officially declaring a national emergency." He said the emergency would open up $50 billion for state and local governments to respond to the outbreak.

He also announced a new public-private partnership to expand coronavirus testing capabilities, as his administration has come under fire for being too slow in making the test available.

Trump said "I don't take responsibility at all" for the slow roll-out of testing.

The partnership will include drive-thru testing in some locations and an online portal to screen those seeking to get tested.