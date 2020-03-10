Speaker Trevor Mallard was among a number of MPs to take up Kidney Health New Zealand's offer of a free kidney health check outside Parliament today.

The free checks come just a couple of days before World Kidney Day.

A kidney health check consists of a blood pressure check, a urine test and a blood test.

While the first two tests were taking place outside Parliament, the testers at the makeshift stall were not carrying out the urine test today.

Advertisement

Mallard, and National MP Todd McClay, lined up for their free test and both received a prick on their finger to test their blood.

It is understood both MPs are in good health.

The test were popular with MPs, staff members and journalists taking the test today.

Kidney Health New Zealand will be at the Pasifika Festival in Auckland on March 14 and 15 and will be giving free tests.